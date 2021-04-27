CHAMPAIGN — A young team at St. Johns Northwestern Academies (Wis.) around Brandin Podziemski meant a rash of gimmick defenses from opposing teams.
Like getting face-guarded by two players for 94 feet the entire game. Or regular double and triple teams once he got past halfcourt. Anything to slow down one of the top scorers in Wisconsin.
Those gimmick defenses were successful — at least to a certain extent and mostly on the team as a whole — early in the season as Podziemski adjusted to the heightened attention and his new role as the Lancers’ point guard.
Certainly less so by the end of the year, as the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard claimed Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball honors in March after putting up 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists and four steals per game and then signed with Illinois earlier this month.
“He kind of knew a lot was going to come through him,” SJNA coach DJ Mlachnik said. “He knew he was going to get a lot of attention. He knew he had to work 10 times harder in the offseason, and that’s what he did to continue to expand his game.”
The latest expansion of Podziemski’s abilities on the court was running the point. He arrived at SJNA as a sophomore known basically as an elite-level shooter. Playing with a veteran point guard that season and the next, his responsibilities with the ball in his hands were more limited, but he was able to show some creativity off the bounce.
The 2020-21 season was different. The Lancers graduated their starting point guard. The ball was going to be in Podziemski’s hands — a lot. And that particular transition wasn’t without its hiccups early in the season.
“He’s always been a very high IQ player, but actually being put in the position he definitely had, early in the season, a learning curve,” Mlachnik said. “His percentages weren’t exactly where he wanted them to be over the first 5-6 games. I think he kind of just rushed himself. He reminded himself to slow down and make the right plays, and once he started doing that it just made the game a lot easier. I think he put a lot of pressure on himself early. To slow down and make the right plays as a point guard, really just expanded his game to that level.”
Brad Underwood was quick to mention Podziemski’s positional versatility once he could finally talk about the four-star guard when the signed National Letter of Intent came in. That was mixed in the Illinois coach’s praise of Podziemski as an “elite, elite shooter” with range and an ability to score off the bounce and the catch.
But that year running the point for SJNA — just that experience — could be a difference-maker even if Podziemski will likely play off the ball at first with the Illini. But not always.
“He’s very crafty with the ball,” Underwood said. “He’s got great size and physicality about him already. He’s such a high IQ player. Not only does he score; he sets the table for so many others. His IQ, his feel, is tremendous.
“I think any time you have to play that position your passing, your innate ability just to have to make passes and initiate offense, makes you think a little bit different. He’s wired to score and shoot. He’s a guy that has an ability to do that at a very high level, but he’s got great feel as well.”
Podziemski put in the extra work to handle his new role as a senior. Already an avid film watcher, he dove into more to prepare for what opposing teams would throw at him defensively and to get a better understanding of how he’d have to attack the game offensively.
“His first option was always scoring, but at the end of the day, he always made the right basketball reads,” Mlachnik said. “If he had a guy open, he continued to make the right plays. That makes it hard on a defense. That’s just kind of the approach he had while staying extremely aggressive all the time, which in itself is a tough task to do night in and night out.”
That aggressive offensive approach didn’t just yield stellar production in his final high school season. He was hyper efficient, too, shooting 60.4 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 81.6 percent at the free-throw line.
“You take those numbers in itself just on paper and say, ‘Wow, those are great numbers,’” Mlachnik said. “Then you look at the attention he got at the same time, and it’s absolutely incredible. He’s doing that with two guys running at him, three guys running at him. To be that efficient is pretty incredible.”