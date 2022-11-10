CHAMPAIGN — Illinois saying yes to Kofi Cockburn in the Class of 2018 necessitated a shift in nearly everything Brad Underwood wanted to do both offensively and defensively.
But the Illini men’s basketball coach was never going to turn that opportunity down.
Cockburn arrived in Champaign as a top 50 prospect and left as a two-time All-American. In between, he helped Illinois win a pair of Big Ten titles — one tournament, one regular season.
A recruiting shift happened after Cockburn’s class, though. Mostly because physically dominant 7-foot centers are a rare commodity. What Illinois did with Cockburn on the court wasn’t going to be replicable when he was gone.
The goals were clear — big wings, guards that could attack the basket and bigs with a versatile skill set. Illinois hit on each after officially landing a trio of Class of 2023 prospects when the early signing period opened Wednesday.
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn checked the attacking guard box. Zacharie Perrin, who previously signed with Illinois this past summer and then had to reclassify, epitomizes the idea of a modern center. And Amani Hansberry is pushing his body and his game to be able to play on the wing just as effectively as he can play either post position.
“It’s the way we’re taking it,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re looking for all those guys. They’re all different. They all have versatility, but they all do different things with different strengths and weaknesses. That’s kind of the trend we’re trying to take it toward. We want to do that with some size, but we also want it with speed and athleticism. I think you’ve seen a small taste of that in this class.”
Illinois’ newest three recruits check several other boxes Underwood has marked as necessities. That they’ve all won at earlier stops is basically a guarantee for an Illini prospect these days. Gibbs-Lawhorn played a backup role last season for GEICO Nationals champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) last season. Hansberry’s junior season saw the four-star forward lead Mount St. Joseph to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Baltimore Catholic League titles.
Perrin might not have won any recent titles, but he has multiple years of international experience playing for the French U18 national team and was named the MVP of the adidas Next Generation tournament this past spring. There could be a title in his future, though, given he’s spending the 2022-23 season at national powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
Mostly, though, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Gibbs-Lawhorn, the 6-8, 225-pound Hansberry and the 6-10, 220-pound Perrin fit the mold of the type of player Underwood is trying to build his program around moving forward. Players with versatile skill sets and positional size if possible.
“You’ve got to have IQ,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to have feel. Then you’ve got to be multi-dimensional. I think that’s something we’re very, very excited about with this group. These guys fit exactly what we’re trying to do.”
Illinois is currently recruiting more to a style, at least in the initial stages, than pinpointing specific positional needs. Shooting is a must. So is speed and quickness. Some size and physicality doesn’t hurt either.
“We’d like to have all those bases touched, and we feel pretty comfortable with the way we’re trying to play and the athletes we’re trying to go get,” Underwood said. “We don’t want the style to change. We want to play with that speed and that intensity on the offensive end. It’s about guys fitting that. It’s also about trying to find the best guys who create matchup problems.
“It won’t be long before a lot of teams in college basketball, in my opinion, are five-way switching. You better have somebody you can isolate and somebody who can go post up or beat somebody off the dribble with shooters to create space. We’re looking for a little bit of all of that.”
That’s given Illinois’ assistant coaches a different directive on the recruiting trail. One they like.
“It’s fun because now you don’t have to hold someone to a position,” Illini assistant Chester Frazier said. “They’re not worried about coming to play with another guy. It’s, ‘Look, we could play all of you together.’ We can play different styles and lineups. We can play smaller. We can play bigger. The position-less basketball and pace — and, obviously, we’re playing 94 feet of basketball — it’s fun for guys to play that way because they want to play fast and have more opportunities to score. All we ask is that you play hard.”
It’s certainly an approach that fits Illinois’ international recruiting efforts. Assistant coach Geoff Alexander has taken a lead on that front, and versatile skill sets with matching size is the norm and not the exception. Perrin is a perfect example.
“They have a different upbringing,” Alexander said. “They’re with their clubs. They work out three times a day. It’s tactical stuff. It’s fundamentals versus body training. They have different ways of going about it. We love that skill set. It’s an avenue we’ll continue to keep going down.”