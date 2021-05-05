CHAMPAIGN — Lindy Corrigan’s Centennial softball team doesn’t boast an overwhelming number of seniors this season. Just four on a 20-player varsity roster.
But that figure is still more than rival Champaign Central’s one 12th-grader.
And, during a wet and chilly Tuesday afternoon meeting with the Maroons, the Chargers proved how important veteran experience can be.
Seniors Leah Luchinski, Meagan Wyss and Jadyn Mattfolk each drove in two runs as Centennial staved off Central 8-7 at Zahnd Park.
Luchinski and Wyss batted third and fourth for the Chargers (3-2, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) versus the Maroons (2-7, 1-2). Those two paired with senior lead-off hitter Leonila Liong (one hit, one run scored) and junior No. 2 hitter Kate Kroencke (two hits, two runs scored) to form a potent punch at the top of Centennial’s lineup.
“They’re my go-to kids,” Corrigan said. “They’re all juniors and seniors at those spots, so they’re going to be the ones I always look to to make those plays for me.”
The Chargers needed clutch performances, as well, with Central quickly crafting a 3-0 edge in the first inning as starting pitcher Liong struggled to handle a steady drizzle that eventually subsided.
Junior Alexa Sutton singled home a run before the Maroons produced two more on a hit batter and a wild pitch.
In came Luchinski, who pitched the remaining six innings for Centennial.
“Two years ago (against Central), it was raining, and I have the biggest hands on the team, so they were like, ‘Let’s just put Leah in,’” Luchinski said. “So I knew it was going to be a possibility, and so I was just ready to see what happened.”
Luchinski stemmed the tide and gave the Chargers a chance to rally against opposing pitcher Sutton.
After sophomore Madisyn Schrad scored on a groundout from fellow sophomore Avery Loschen in the second inning to cut the Maroons’ lead to 3-1, Centennial generated three runs off Sutton in the third. Luchinski and Wyss each singled home a run, and Mattfolk connected for a sacrifice fly to put the Chargers ahead 4-3.
“I told them, ‘Our bats are going to come around. We’re going to hit the ball,’” Corrigan said after the rough first inning. “We’ve just go to make the plays in the field, and we finally did that.”
The teams engaged in a see-saw affair in the fourth through seventh innings.
Central reacquired the lead — at 5-4 in the fourth — after consecutive singles by freshman Nalani Ray, sophomore Abby Boland and freshman Ryan Barrett preceded by a fielding error and a wild pitch.
Centennial replied with a Wyss RBI double and a second Mattfolk run-scoring groundout in the fifth to pull in front 6-5. The Maroons tied the contest in the bottom of that inning on a single by junior Brianna Beckler.
A Luchinski RBI triple in the sixth and an RBI single by junior Erica Markell in the seventh rounded out the Chargers’ scoring. Freshman Marin Boehm scored as a pinch runner in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Maroons within one, but Luchinski retired Beckler on a ground ball to end the competitive battle.
“It was a lot tighter than I was expecting,” Luchinski said, “because we both just wouldn’t give up, which I loved.”
Central coach Michael Williams’ first season overseeing his program wasn’t a season at all, considering the COVID-19 pandemic wiped it out. So he’s glad to see his kids put in work in 2021 — and keep things close with a talented rival.
“We have 32 girls out this year, which is really big compared to a lot of area programs,” Williams said. “So we’re excited. ... Really, I think good things are coming.”
The Maroons have suffered some close defeats in the first few weeks of this campaign, falling 5-2 to Mahomet-Seymour and 5-4 to Charleston before Tuesday’s outcome. Such results suggest they’re close to turning an important corner.
“The biggest problem that we have is we don’t have a girl that throws 60 (miles per hour). ... We’ll develop pitching and we’ll start hitting a little better (with more experience),” Williams said. “We’re happy to play. ... It was a big difference from last year and kind of seeing everything disappear out from under us.”