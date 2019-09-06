CHAMPAIGN — Ricky Smalling led Illinois in receiving as a true freshman in 2017, catching 31 passes for 510 yards and two touchdowns even as it became evident he was the clear and obvious top target.

Smalling was the Illini’s top receiver again last season with even tighter coverage as he hauled in 33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns in an otherwise run-first, pass-maybe offense.

Passing game revitalization was Illinois’ focus this offseason. It started with adding graduate transfer wide receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe from Southern California. Then they got somebody to throw them the ball by landing Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters.

But in last Saturday’s season opener against Akron? Smalling again stood out as the top receiving target, making four catches for 54 yards. Both team highs. Illinois got him some help, but Smalling is still a threat as the season continues Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at UConn.

“Ricky will be a focal point this year,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “I thought Ricky played well, too, but we need everybody.”

Peters targeted Smalling early in the 42-3 win against the Zips. That the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Chicago native was making plays only reinforced the idea to find him downfield. Their connection was one that developed this summer when Peters arrived on campus.

“We worked a lot during camp and during the summer when he was here,” Smalling said. “I figured we built enough trust where he could throw me the ball in any situation. It felt good.”

Peters likes Smalling as a target on the edge.

“He’s a really physical guy,” Peters said. “He’s strong. He can press the defender and get on their toes, and he’s really athletic as well. He has good ball vision and makes great plays. That’s nice to have. He has great speed. He’s just an easy target to find and throw to.”

Smalling spent his post-practice time Tuesday morning catching more passes from Peters. The junior wide receiver ran a few full routes and got in other extra reps working on the final footwork of some comebacks before hauling in the pass. The latter saw him sharing ideas and tips with Imatorbhebhe.

“You’ve always got to learn from each other and take constructive criticism,” Smalling said. “The whole receiver room, we continue to help each other. If we see something, be another set of coach’s eyes because (wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker) can’t see everything.”Imatorbhebhe (two catches for 34 yards) and Sidney (two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown) were Illinois’ second- and third-leading receivers against Akron. It’s that immediate level of production that had the Illini scouring the transfer market to bolster their wide receiver group in the first place. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith sees it as a rising tide raises all boats type situation.

“Any time you add competition to a room, your best players are going to rise up, in my opinion,” he said. “They aren’t going to stay the same. If you want to be the best player in that room, then you’re going to raise your game to try and continue to be the best player in that room.

“And if you’re not the best player in that room, then you’re trying to be the best player in that room. Either way it’s going to raise the roof, in my opinion, of what those guys’ abilities are.”

That applies to all of the Illinois receivers, Rod Smith said. Smalling, though, could benefit the most given what he faced in his first two seasons from a coverage perspective. It will be tougher for opposing defenses to dedicate as much of their coverage and attention to him when there are other pass-catching threats on the field.

“Now, one person doesn’t have to carry the whole entire load themselves,” Rod Smith said. “How do they defend? If you take away Ricky, then you’re going to leave Trevon, you leave Dom (Stampley), you leave Bhebhe, you leave Casey (Washington). You leave other guys in one-on-one situations.”

After finishing as Illinois’ top receiver two years in a row, Smalling has high expectations for his junior season. He wants to be great.

In catching the ball.

In blocking.

However he can benefit the team.

His growth from 2017 to now can only help.

“I’m just more prepared,” Smalling said. “I know what to expect. I know how fast the game moves. I just know more. The game slows down. It’s not easier, but I’m able to make the right decisions.”