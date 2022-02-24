CHAMPAIGN — The Chicago Bulls selecting Ayo Dosunmu with the No. 38 pick flipped draft night on its head for the former Illinois guard.
Dosunmu was projected by some to be selected late in the first round. When the picks in the mid-20s passed without Dosunmu hearing his name called, it created questions about what was next for the Illini All-American.
Then Chicago made the pick. It looked perfect.
Dosunmu would get a chance to play for his hometown team. A team that, last July, was sorely in need of guard help.
Then the Bulls pulled off consecutive sign-and-trade deals for Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. That busy early August player movement period also saw Chicago sign Alex Caruso.
All of a sudden, Dosunmu was the newbie in a crowded, much more veteran backcourt. Some questions popped up at that time.
Could Dosunmu crack the rotation? Or would he spend his first professional season 35 miles northwest in Hoffman Estates playing for the G League Windy City Bulls?
Injuries throughout the season generated an opportunity for Dosunmu to solidify his spot in the Bulls’ rotation. He entered the NBA All-Star break averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds with a 52/41/68 shooting slash and is considered one of the top rookies in the league as the Bulls — tied with the Miami Heat for the top seed in the Eastern Conference — begin play again on Thursday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Those moves Chicago made to add veteran guards to its roster? Maybe the best thing that could have happened to Dosunmu.
“The environment you come into the league with matters,” said Jay Williams, a former Bulls guard turned ESPN analyst.
Williams, the former Duke point guard, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft and joined a relatively young Bulls team with guys like Jamal Crawford, Tyson Chandler and Eddy Curry.
“Who you come into the league with matters,” Williams said. “He’s my guy and I love him, but it was a different mindset. I had Jalen Rose. I had a very young, young basketball team where everybody was fighting to see who was going to play more. We were the ‘Baby Bulls.’”
Dosunmu joined the Bulls in a different situation. Zach LaVine was already established as Chicago’s go-to star. DeRozan is in his 13th season, LaVine is in his eighth and Nikola Vucevic is in his 11th.
“On this team, roles are established,” Williams said of the current Bulls. “You have guys who have been there and done it before. ... For a guy like (Dosunmu), it allows you to continue to elevate your game. There’s a team camaraderie type of environment instead of you’ve got to do it on your own or prove that you belong here. That’s a game-changer for him.”
Continued injuries have created even more opportunity for Dosunmu. Ball suffered a small meniscus tear in January. Caruso also suffered a fractured right wrist last month.
Dosunmu has played more than 30 minutes in every game he’s been active since mid-January. The only game he missed was a Feb. 9 date at Charlotte because of a concussion he sustained.
Dosunmu’s production has jumped with the increase in playing time. He averaged 10 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games in January. In nine games in February before the All-Star break — all starts — Dosunmu put up 11 points, 7.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
“It’s not a matter of if you get the opportunity,” Williams said. “It’s a matter of when. It’s just like the NFL. It’s a war of attrition. Inevitably, guys are going to go down. You’re going to get an opportunity to insert yourself into that equation.
“I think Ayo has really made the most of it, and that experience ... it’s like, ‘Wait a second. I just beat this dude? I’ve been watching this guy for seven years, but I can score against him.’ Reps, man. It’s all about repetition and getting confidence. The more he gets reps, the better off he’s going to be in the league.”