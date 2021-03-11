Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team is on its way to the Big Ten tournament.

Brad Underwood's program was seen off Thursday afternoon by members of the Illini marching band, cheer squad and dance team, as well as a small throng of onlookers that included athletic director Josh Whitman, football coach Bret Bielema and other athletic coaches and officials.

Check out the scenes from Illinois' police escort away from Bielfeldt Center, just a short walk from State Farm Center.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

