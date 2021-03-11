CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team is on its way to the Big Ten tournament.
Brad Underwood's program was seen off Thursday afternoon by members of the Illini marching band, cheer squad and dance team, as well as a small throng of onlookers that included athletic director Josh Whitman, football coach Bret Bielema and other athletic coaches and officials.
Check out the scenes from Illinois' police escort away from Bielfeldt Center, just a short walk from State Farm Center.
#Illini basketball getting a Big Ten tourney sendoff. pic.twitter.com/TScSvuGlVl— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2021
Busses are on their way to Indy. pic.twitter.com/XmH9bOBGyI— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2021
A few photos from the mini spectacle as well. pic.twitter.com/TxuNDfPWXw— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2021