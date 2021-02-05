CHAMPAIGN — The state of Illinois joined most of the rest of the country when high school basketball resumed a week ago. But just because there are games now happening an easy drive from Ubben Basketball Complex doesn’t mean the Illinois coaching staff can hit the road again.
Basketball recruiting has been in an extended dead period for nearly a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current target date for a resumption of a somewhat normal recruiting calendar is post-Final Four in April. The ongoing nature of the pandemic, of course, means that’s just a best guess.
Recruiting remains virtual. Player evaluations are limited to livestreams or video services with playback capabilities.
“It’s our only resource,” Underwood said, with the Illinois staff having used it with potential recruits playing in other states in the last several months. “I can say this. It’s not my favorite way to recruit and evaluate, but right now it’s what we have. We’re excited as heck that portions of the state are back playing and being competitive.”
Livestreams and game film review provide only so much for Underwood and Co. The Illinois coaches can get at least a decent idea of how prospective recruits move. Or their jump-shot mechanics. Or whether they hustle for loose balls.
The Illinois coaches miss out on plenty of other attributes a player might possess, though, by not setting foot in a gym.
“We’re having to dig deep,” Underwood said. “There’s no question. We only see what the camera shows. You don’t see anything else. You don’t see how guys interact in timeouts. You don’t see how they interact with their teammates when they’re subbed out. You don’t see a lot of those little things that are very, very important.
“We’re having to dig deep into those calls and conversations with people to gather that information because you don’t see it. If you’ve seen a young man once, and he doesn’t play very good, you’re natural tendency is, ‘Well, he’s not good enough.’ A lot of times, the second or third time you fall in love with him. It’s much harder to evaluate that aspect than it is in person. That’s one of the downsides to video. It’s a lot more background work for our staff.”
The return of high school basketball in the state of Illinois is, in itself, important for Illini recruiting.
Underwood won’t land every potential in-state recruit he wants. He has recruited nationally and internationally in his four seasons at Illinois.
But in-state targets, now finally back on the court, are still important, and evaluations have resumed.
“I still value, tremendously, the high school basketball in this state,” Underwood said. “The coaching in this state. How good the talent is in this state. When it fits our puzzle, I want those pieces. … One of the things that’s changed in the state of Illinois is we’ve seen a different influx of prep schools and schools opening up all over the place and kids leaving their states.”
Players leaving Illinois for prep school opportunities elsewhere isn’t new, of course. Former Illini guard D.J. Richardson left Peoria for a senior season at Findlay Prep (Nev.) more than a decade ago. The rate of players leaving the state — and not just for prep schools — has just increased.
On the transferred-to-a-prep school front, multiple “in-state” Illini targets have left Illinois in the last several classes. That list includes now-Michigan State sophomore Malik Hall from Metea Valley to Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), and Class of 2020 guard Nimari Burnett, who is back on Illinois’ radar after hitting the transfer portal from Texas Tech, from Morgan Park to Prolific Prep (Calif.). Then there was Class of 2021 Seton Hall-bound Brandon Weston from Morgan Park to Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.).
Multiple current Illini targets also made the move out of state this year with the state of high school athletics in Illinois an uncertainty.
That group includes Class of 2022 guards AJ Storr, who transferred from Kankakee to AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) with a stop at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) in between, and Trey Pettigrew with a move from Fenwick to EDUPrize (Ariz.). Two Class of 2023 targets did the same, with former Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. landing at La Lumiere (Ind.) and former Hindsdale Central forward Matas Buzelis winding up at Brewster Academy (N.H.).
“It’s always going to be at the heart and soul of our recruiting is in-state kids,” Underwood said. “Now, sometimes, we’ve got to go to Arizona or California or Florida to recruit an in-state kid who’s from here, but that’s the landscape of today’s world.”