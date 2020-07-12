Monticello isn’t new to the filming of high school athletic events.
During Dan Sheehan’s first three years as the Sages’ athletic director, the Monticello booster club has purchased four video cameras through the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Considering how many sports teams the Sages boast, it wouldn’t hurt for the school to carry a couple more pieces of technology.
And Monticello will do so, having bought two more cameras not long before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the United States in mid-March.
The Sages’ booster club preempted a recent NFHS offer, announced this past Tuesday, of up to two free Pixellot cameras per school. Through its “High School Support Program,” the NFHS has chosen this as a way to help nearly 20,000 member schools nationwide during the ongoing pandemic.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin also purchased two Pixellot cameras before the NFHS offered its latest deal. Shiloh athletic director Richard Knofsky said his school, part of the Tri-County cooperative, is pursuing the purchase of two cameras, while St. Joseph-Ogden athletic director Justin Franzen and Ridgeview athletic director Jake Kennedy both said they are looking into the option. The cameras will help schools live-stream athletic events whenever they resume, especially important for potential crowd-based restrictions.
“I know for a fact that we’ve got many parents, grandparents and people who live out of state who will tune into a game,” Sheehan said. “The importance of them is going to be (immense) with some of the rumors going around, with 20 percent capacity (at IHSA events).”
Sheehan said he’s hopeful the current NFHS offer can either apply toward the school’s two most recently bought cameras or toward two more in the future, which Sheehan said he’d outfit at Monticello’s middle school gymnasium and high school soccer complex.
Monticello’s first four cameras were used to help stream football games and boys’ basketball games, both home and on the road, as well as home events for volleyball, girls’ basketball and wrestling. The two new cameras, Sheehan said, will be used at the Sages’ baseball and softball fields. Monticello officials possess two different types of cameras: one that stays in a single spot and follows athletic action on its own — the Pixellot — and one that can move from one location to another and is controlled manually via computer.
The cameras typically cost $3,500 up front, according to Sheehan. Once a school has a camera, it charges its fans a subscription fee to view sporting events filmed on the camera, via the NFHS Network app.
For Monticello, that’s $99 a school year, and a portion of the revenue is kicked back to the booster club.
“We get a quarterly check,” Sheehan said. “It’s a great little program that’s been beneficial for the booster club.”
BHRA superintendent Scott Watson said the Blue Devils’ purchase of two Pixellot cameras has “been in the works since probably the middle of May.”
Like at Monticello, BHRA officials are looking to see if the current NFHS deal can apply to their new cameras, which are stationed at the football field and inside the high school gymnasium.
“For a district our size and in our community, our sporting events are very well-attended,” Watson said. “We wanted to make sure people still had the opportunity to watch student-athletes participate, even if it’s not in person.”
The Blue Devils in the past, Watson said, have filmed sporting events with their own equipment for public viewing through the NFHS Network. But this simplifies the process and allows BHRA to utilize it more frequently.
“I’ve always liked idea of people being able to watch even if they’re not here,” Watson said. “Obviously, COVID-19 put that into high gear for us.”
Perhaps the only downside to the video camera business for local high schools is a comical one — the Pixellot having a little trouble when football teams leave the field.
“We laugh at halftime,” Sheehan said. “It goes crazy because it doesn’t know who to follow.”