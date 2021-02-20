DANVILLE — Feb. 24, 2020.
Prior to Friday night, that’s the last time Nate Hoskins and his Danville boys’ basketball teammates stepped on their home court for an actual game. The Vikings faced Rantoul nearly a full calendar year ago — and one arduous pandemic ago — picking up a 69-38 win.
“Everybody had the jitters,” Hoskins said after Danville hosted Urbana 361 days later. “It was just like coming back home, (you) get a little nervous and stuff. Once we settled in, it didn’t matter.”
The Vikings didn’t lead the Tigers at any point during the first quarter but eventually worked around that, rolling to a 76-56 victory on Danville’s senior night.
It certainly wasn’t the celebration Hoskins hoped that he, Tevin Smith, Michael Moore and Jalin Howell might be the center of.
But the brief pregame ceremony — each athlete having his name called out and dashing up into the nearly-empty stands to hand a flower to his mother before gathering for a photo at center court — certainly affected those it was held for.
“It means a lot, especially for them to allow our parents and us kids a certain amount of tickets for fan support,” Hoskins said. “Coming home and not having fans was the hardest part. But us as a team, we’ve just got to buy in and lock in even more.”
The Vikings (3-1, 3-1 Big 12) did just that versus the Tigers (0-4, 0-4) after trailing 17-16 in the first eight minutes.
Hoskins compiled a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and was joined in double figures scoring by Cal State Fullerton commit Smith (13 points, seven rebounds) and Moore (12 points).
“I call that leadership,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “I told them it’s their time to start impacting, especially (because) we got a group of a lot of young guys under us. Leave your mark by making them better and doing what you’re supposed to do. And those guys are as good as it comes.”
One of those young guys is O’Shawn Jones Winslow. The 6-foot-5 sophomore hauled in just one rebound in the first half, but he finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
“He’s one that, when I first took the job, would always be in the gym,” Robinson said. “It’s so great to see his growth and development.”
The Viking seniors, however, largely possessed the spotlight. That was never more true than when Hoskins picked the pocket of an Urbana player in the fourth quarter, loping the other way in transition and lofting a picture-perfect pass to a soaring Smith for the alley-oop slam dunk.
“He asked for one earlier (Friday), so I was like, I got to,” Hoskins said. “That’s my brother. ... We had a good, long run.”
The Tigers received 17 points from Jermale Young and 12 points from Jeremiah Hamilton, the two players with significant playing time on Urbana’s back-to-back Class 3A regional-winning teams. The Tigers, according to coach Verdell Jones Jr., still are trying to find their identity. They never recovered once the Vikings first took the lead at 23-20 early in the second period.
“Sometimes you take things for granted,” Jones said. “In previous years, it was easy to establish that. We were senior-dominant. We have some seniors this year, but in terms of experience, our experience is way down.”
Jones is pleased with the leadership Young and Hamilton have shown despite a challenging start.
“They feel a lot of pressure on their shoulders,” Jones said. “Jeremiah is starting ... to take some looks at the basket and shoot the ball, so I love that growth there. Jermale’s a warrior. ... From a standpoint of leading, his teammates look at that and see his fire, his fight, his passion. I think that means a lot.”