BLOOMINGTON — Needing to play one of their best games of the season, the Danville boys’ basketball team did on Friday night.
But trying to knock off one of the state’s top programs in Class 3A didn’t materialize for the Vikings, who saw their season end with a 60-56 loss to Lincoln in a Class 3A Bloomington Regional championship game.
“It was a fun game with a great environment and great fan support,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “Both sides battled. It was a very well-played basketball game. It was just kind of sad that somebody had to lose.”
The fourth-seeded Vikings (16-16) received a team-high 18 points from junior guard Devin Miles, while senior forward Robert Stroud (13 points) and junior guard Tevin Smith (10 points) also hit double figures, but it wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Railsplitters (31-2). Lincoln advances to play Decatur MacArthur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Lincoln Sectional semifinal game.
“It says a lot about the character of these young men because of all the adversity we had to deal with this season with the injuries and guys missing games here and there for a variety of reasons,” Robinson said. “This game showed everybody what type of team we can be. Hopefully, this just motivates us because we have the chance to be really special next season.”