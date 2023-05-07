MACON, Ga. — Erin Houpt is part of a true basketball family, through and through.
Danville residents especially are aware of this.
Houpt was a star for the Vikings girls’ basketball program prior to graduating from Danville High in 2021, earning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year recognition as a result in her senior season. Her prep success occasionally overlapped and eventually followed that of older brother Sean Houpt, a 2019 Danville graduate who played under the direction of his father, then-Danville boys’ coach Ted Houpt.
The Houpt siblings recently found themselves sharing another basketball-related experience.
As simultaneous members of the NCAA transfer portal.
Erin Houpt began the process of departing that realm last week, when she announced via social media a verbal commitment to San Diego State women’s basketball. The 5-foot-6 guard entered the portal out of Mercer in mid-March.
“I’m grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve had here at Mercer,” Houpt said, “but I just felt like I needed a change and just something new in my life.”
Sean Houpt remains in the portal at this time. He began his college hoops career at Bradley, leaving the Braves after one season to link up with Division II Florida Tech. He’s exploring another new college avenue after three seasons with the Panthers.
“We’re both going through it together, so we’ve definitely had a lot of talks about it, giving each other advice,” Erin Houpt said. “It’s been good to have him along the way.”
Houpt was the 2021-22 Southern Conference women’s basketball Freshman of the Year, averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the 23-7 Bears while starting in 19 of 29 games.
Danville basketball’s all-time leading scorer started in all 28 of Mercer’s games during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals while the Bears’ record dipped to 12-16.
“Everyone here has been really supportive of me, so it hasn’t been awkward,” said Houpt, who is finishing up her final exams this week and leaves Georgia on Sunday. “I’m just trying to spend the last time I have here with my friends and my teammates.”
Houpt described being in the portal and going through the associated recruitment process as different from the one she experienced while in high school.
“I didn’t really know what to expect ... but it was cool to get to know different people and get to learn about different experiences and programs,” Houpt said. “It was a busy time for me, but I enjoyed it.”
Similar to fellow Danville alum Tevin Smith, Houpt expressed appreciation for recent changes in NCAA transfer portal policy that have allowed athletes an easier option to make a change.
“I’m definitely very thankful to have that,” Houpt said, “because it’s given me so many different opportunities and given me this next step in my life that I’m really excited for.”
Houpt made four college visits while in the portal: to San Diego State, San Francisco, Cal Poly and Florida Gulf Coast.
“Basketball was the most important, and then the people and the program,” Houpt said. “But location definitely played a factor into it, and California definitely was somewhere that intrigued me. As I took my visits, I realized I really liked it out there.”
San Diego State coach Stacie Terry-Hutson and her staff didn’t recruit Houpt while she was in high school.
“I had never talked to them before that,” Houpt said. “It’s a beautiful place, and the coaches seemed like great people.”
The Aztecs compiled a 23-11 record in the 2022-23 season, earning a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
“It’s a great program, and it’s still on the rise, too,” Houpt said. “You can really tell the coaches not only care about winning, but they also care about their players as people. That’s something that was important to me.”
Houpt said Terry-Hutson and her assistants expressed visions of Houpt serving the Aztecs as “kind of a combo guard” at the 1 and 2 positions.
“I’m not exactly sure yet, just because you’ve got to see it and nothing’s promised,” Houpt said. “I’m hoping to impact the team and help them win right away.”
Houpt also knows she’ll be imbued with a fresh drive to impress a new group of teammates, coaches and spectators — more than 2,000 miles away from the campus on which she’s done so each of the last two seasons.
First, Houpt will return to Vermilion County before reporting to San Diego State in early July.
“That’s really exciting for me because I love to work and get better,” Houpt said. “Having a new challenge ahead of me, that’s really exciting for me to go home and have something to work for.”