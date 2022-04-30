Vederian Lowe has quite the story to share already.
The former Illinois offensive lineman added to it on Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Lowe, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound native of Rockford, was the 184th overall pick in the three-day draft held in Las Vegas.
He is the second Illini to be picked this weekend after the Detroit Lions selected former Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick during the third round late Friday night.
Lowe made 52 career starts at Illinois in five seasons from 2017-2021. The husband and father of two children, the 23-year-old will now attempt to make the 53-man roster with the Vikings.
Lowe is the first former Illini to be picked by the Vikings since 1986 when running back Thomas Rook went in the sixth round to Minnesota.
The selection of Joseph and Lowe marks the first time since the 2015 draft multiple Illinois players were picked. Jihad Ward, Ted Karras and Clayton Fejedelem were all picked in 2015, with only Dawuane Smoot (2017), Nick Allegretti (2019) and Kendrick Green (2021) picked before Joseph and Lowe were selected this season.