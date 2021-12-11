CHAMPAIGN — Durrell Robinson wasn’t interested in wasting any time.
The third-year Danville boys’ basketball coach saw something he didn’t like early in each half of Friday night’s Big 12 Conference matchup between his Vikings and Champaign Central at Central’s Combes Gym.
Too early to call a timeout, though? Not in Robinson’s eyes.
He used his first stoppage of the night with fewer than two minutes off the clock and Danville trailing 4-0.
And he requested his initial timeout of the second half after just one possession by each side.
“Central’s always a tough place to play,” Robinson said. “You don’t want to let them get a couple of possessions where they get a little roll, with their student section, which is always great. They feed off that energy, so we tried to stop it as soon as possible.”
The strategy paid off for Danville in a 64-51 win against Central. It was the Maroon boys’ first game at the revamped Combes since February 2020, before the storied facility underwent a makeover.
“Defense, that’s our staple. Working hard on defense,” Robinson said. “We try to make the game as uncomfortable as possible. That’s the way we play, and we feel like the more we ... take teams out of what they do, it’s the advantage for us.”
The Vikings (5-1) were highly successful in that regard, forcing the Maroons (0-3) to commit 29 turnovers on the evening.
Though Danville’s own ball security wasn’t spectacular (18 turnovers), its ability to blow up the home team’s possessions on a frequent basis doomed Central in LeConte Nix’s Combes debut as the Maroons’ head coach.
“That was the game,” Nix said. “We’re down four or five guys, but my kids played hard. That’s all I can ask. ... We’ve really only had three, four good practices with our full team. But Danville gets all the credit.”
The Vikings also benefited from balance on the offensive side. Senior Martez Rhodes and freshman JaVaughn Robinson each compiled 15 points to go with 14 points from senior Jayvin Miles and 10 points from junior O’Shawn Jones-Winslow.
That quartet combined for six three-pointers, and senior Anthony Gouard and junior Jonathan Ireland each chipped in one trey apiece.
“Everybody on our team can score and everybody knows how to shoot, so I figure that’s a good way to execute,” said Miles, who generated eight of his points in the first half. “I don’t think anybody in the Big 12 can break our full-court press, so I think it was good for us to get a lot of turnovers.”
Danville overcame an early 8-2 deficit and surged ahead 20-13 before the Maroons responded to force a 30-all tie at halftime. The Vikings made good use of the paint during the third quarter to pull away. Miles, Rhodes and Jones-Winslow each drove to the rim, hit a layup, drew a foul and sank the resulting free throw for a quick nine points.
“They came from good ball movement, as well,” Durrell Robinson said. “This team does a good job of sharing the ball in spurts, and we needed that (Friday) because Central wasn’t lying down for us.”
Senior Ta’shawn Butler scored a game-high 24 points for the Maroons and drained four three-pointers. Sophomore post presence Axel Baldwin added 12 points.
“(Butler) played well (Friday). He left it all on the floor,” Nix said. “(Baldwin’s) first time really playing, so we’ve got guys that are not used to playing that are playing and they’re getting better. So that’s going to help us down the road.”
Danville now has won each of its last four games leading up to an intriguing Tuesday night home date with St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0), which is paced by Division I prospect Ty Pence.
Causing as much havoc defensively in that game as the Vikings did Friday would go a long way toward picking up another quality victory.
“That’s our goal, to try to speed teams up as much as possible,” Durrell Robinson said. “That’s what we try to emphasize on defense (and) at some point somebody’s going to hit some shots.”