How do you assess the team’s 2019 season?
Last season was great. We went 5-5, and we had kind of an up-and-down year. Started off a little rough, got strong and then kind of faded a little bit. But it was a fun year. Everybody’s goal is to get to the playoffs. Obviously want to compete for conference titles and stuff. But it went real well (and) got a lot of those kids coming back this year.
How are you feeling about the outgoing seniors you lose from the 2019 team?
You always lose key players, obviously. We lost a lot of our linemen last year. We’ve had to replace a lot of our starting line. We’ve got a lot of skill guys back, but we’re going to have to find some guys up front to help us out.
Who are some of your guys we might be talking about in the 2020 season?
It starts with the quarterback. You’ve got Blake Smith coming back. He had a pretty solid year last year for never playing quarterback. He stepped in as a junior and led us throughout the year in passing yards and even rushing. Carson Howard will be a key player at receiver. He’ll be a senior. Then we’ll have young guys, like Luke Zimmerman and Parker Stevens and Ezra Ely trying to run the ball and to be our slot receivers. On the defensive side we have quite a few guys coming back as well. You have Tyler Wilson. Logan Nohren will be a big senior. He came out this last year. He helped us out tremendously last year. We have quite a few seniors that are coming back (including) Jack Benschneider, which is a smaller guy but he’s feisty. He had a huge year last year at outside linebacker. It’s looking like we have some pretty solid guys pretty much all over the field.
Do you have any concerns about getting ready for the season amid a pandemic?
They’ve lost a lot of time just being in the weight room since March happened. Obviously you want to get those kids in there as early as possible. I’m hoping to hear something soon about just getting them back in the flow of some kind of competition, even if it’s weightlifting competitions and setting numbers. It’s important to get them back.
What has it been like to be involved with Villa Grove/Heritage athletics?
The football has been great, coming back home, being from Tolono, being back in the area. It’s great. You know a lot of people. The small family atmosphere is what I grew up playing (in), and that’s what we’re trying to bring to the school. The administration’s been great. It’s just the atmosphere of small-school, small-town football is basically what I grew up loving, and that’s what I’m continuing to do is love small-town football.
What will it mean to get back to work with your athletes?
It’ll mean everything. It’s been since March since I’ve seen a lot of these kids, and you create special bonds with those kids and the players. Not seeing them, I treat them like my own sons. A lot of times, I spend more time with the players than I do with my own family. It’s been a long time since March. Even if it’s only groups of 10, it means quite a bit just to get back to see them.