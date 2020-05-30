Blake Smith
Class of 2021, football
He is most looking forward to ... being on the field one last time.
Thinking about his time with the VG/H cooperative ... it means a lot to me to represent Villa Grove/Heritage. I want to keep the football tradition alive at Villa Grove.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how much sports mean to me. I’ve been playing football since fourth grade, and I’m ready to get back to it.
Madie Burwell
Class of 2021, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... playing with the incoming freshmen. They are really talented and fun.
Looking at her time with Villa Grove/Heritage athletics ... I try to stray from the meaning of things and just have fun with it.
In the ongoing pandemic ... despite times like this, I still find myself loving the sport more and more every day.
Kyleigh Price
Class of 2023, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... seeing my running buddies, learning more from coach (Jim) Kestner and beating my PR.
Thinking about her time with the VG/H cooperative ... it has been an honor, and I hope it gives our program a positive boost for future runners and hopefully makes the coach and the schools proud.
The ongoing pandemic ... hasn’t changed my view on sports. I just want to run.