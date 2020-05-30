What were your first three seasons like with Villa Grove/Heritage golf?
They said that freshman year you just go out there and open your eyes and see what it’s like. You just have fun. So freshman year went OK. Had a good team; had a couple seniors on that team (who) helped me out a lot. And then all that good stuff carried over to sophomore year, and sophomore year, I would say, was my favorite year so far. My best friends were seniors my sophomore year, and it was really fun going out in conference.
And last year was just the most real year, I think. You see people I’m playing with, that I’m getting booted up with. They’re real players. They’re good. I compete with them. I’m hoping that carries over to my senior year. And I’ve never played with somebody that I haven’t liked. Everybody I’ve played with — new people, people I know — we just have the best fun.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 season?
Our athletic director told us at a sports banquet that if we possibly do not have a full team — you really want six — (she) said there would be a possibility we wouldn’t have a team this year. But my dad and everybody told me, “Just don’t worry about it.” And if Villa Grove doesn’t have a team, we’ll figure something out. Of course, everybody wants to go out there freshman year and play that sport for four years, but I’ve prepared myself as if I were to have a team.
What are your individual expectations for the upcoming season?
My number one main goal is to have a good round at sectionals and go to state. I really want to just be there and play, have fun. I can’t imagine how real the experience is. But it’s got to be awesome.
What has it meant for you to represent Villa Grove/Heritage athletics?
It feels awesome. Honestly, if I got told (my family was) going to move, I would not play sports anywhere else. The experience is real, playing for that (community). You walk out to the grocery store, something like that, you’re going to get recognized. People are going to know you, and they’re going to say, “Wow, you did so good last year in golf.” But you’re not going to get that in a different town. I honestly would never want to play for a different school than Villa Grove.