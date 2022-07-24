CHAMPAIGN — The easiest way to round up multiple IHSA track and field state champions is pretty obvious.
Visit the final day of either the boys’ or girls’ championship meet.
Outside the high school season, though, there’s another surefire way find multiple state titlists in the same location at the same time.
Just figure out where coach Marques Lowe’s Vipers Track Club is practicing.
The independent organization is flush with high-caliber athletes, several of which will compete in the upcoming USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships.
The national showcase is slated to occur this coming Tuesday through Sunday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. Vipers will boast an entry in 22 different events across the 13-14 through 17-18 age groups, with 30 total athletes representing the crew.
“It’s been a special year, for sure,” said Lowe, who founded Vipers in 2010. “It’s going to be a fun day for us, just putting them all out there and seeing how they race against the nation’s best.”
Lowe said Vipers actually qualified 62 athletes for the national stage. But it’s not exactly easy to haul that large of a unit across the country.
“It’s all about the parents and the expense of the trip. Most parents will decide whether to go or not to go,” Lowe said. “So that’s why we’ve been fundraising a lot. We reached all three of our goals. Our first goal was $15,000 (and) we raised it. We moved it to 20 (and) we raised it. And the last goal was 25.
“So everything after 25 will go to next year. We’re at like $27,000 right now. The community has definitely come together.”
Vipers fields a complete roster of 99 athletes this summer, up from 70 the previous year. Lowe said his cell phone “was just blowing up” after the Kankakee High boys’ and girls’ programs — both of which he coaches — won Class 2A team state championships earlier this year.
It also can’t hurt that one of Lowe’s assistant coaches is Kenli Nettles, a current Illini and former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout who won three Class 1A state titles as a high-schooler.
Among the new faces is Alyssa Williams. The recent Tuscola graduate and future Murray State athlete captured six Class 1A state championships in her prep career and helped the Warriors finish atop the 1A team standings last spring.
Williams will participate in the 17-18 girls’ 100-meter dash in California after clocking a time of 12.02 seconds at the Region 7 Championships. She recorded a time of 12.31 seconds in May’s Class 1A state final.
“If I’d have gone back and told myself I’d come this far two months ago, I’m not sure I would’ve believed myself,” said Williams, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year who also is part of two national-qualifying relays.
“I have gotten much stronger in my 200 meters, and my 100s have become much more consistent and better technically,” Williams continued. “I really appreciate Coach Lowe helping me fix it up.”
Williams helped lead post-practice stretches Wednesday after the Vipers’ workout at Judah Christian’s Field of Dreams facility.
That created the scene of a future Division I athlete working alongside younger individuals who’ve yet to reach the high school ranks.
“I definitely feel touched whenever they come by and just say hello or good luck,” Williams said. “It’s a humbling experience, being seen as a role model for younger children. I wish I had that growing up, in terms of the sports world.”
Williams is far from the only local connection associated with Vipers. And far from the group’s only IHSA state champion.
Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert and Cedric Sabin fit both bills, as does Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon.
Gilbert and Sabin constituted half of a Class 2A boys’ 400 relay title-winning foursome in 2021. Gilbert earned the 2A 400 dash state championship last spring as well.
Dixon, meanwhile, gave the Eagles their first track and field state champion since 1899 when she claimed the 2A girls’ 100 hurdles crown in 2021.
Gilbert is suiting up for the 17-18 400 dash, 400 relay and 1,600 relay at nationals. Sabin is part of Vipers’ 15-16 1,600 relay unit, and Dixon is a 17-18 high jump competitor.
“This program really helps me become a better athlete, because it’s the best around through Central Illinois,” said Gilbert, a senior-to-be who joined Vipers last summer. “The enviornment’s nice. Everyone here is trying to get better and trying to compete at the next level, so it makes me more hungry and wanting to be better.”
Dixon, an Eagles senior-to-be, has worked with Viper since 2018. She holds three national All-America honors to her name during that time — two in high jump, and one in the 100 hurdles.
“I’ve gained a lot of mental toughness with Coach Lowe’s training,” Dixon said. “My mental and my performance has gone way higher, and it’s just overall made me a better athlete and a better person.”
Plenty of Lowe’s Kankakee athletes — many of them IHSA event state champions in their own right — also dot the Vipers’ roster. Fellow Viper Jadon Robertson helped the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City boys to a share of this year’s Class 1A team state championship by winning the 110 hurdles and placing second in three other events.
But obtaining a national championship strikes a bit differently than topping an IHSA state event.
“I’m going to approach it the same way,” Gilbert said. “I’m just trying to get out hard, focus on myself, know what I can do. Hopefully I’ll win. ... It’s about the same, in my opinion. I’m going through the same motions.”
“I want to be a national champion,” Dixon added, “but I just want to (record a personal best) and get better.”
Williams offers a ringing endorsement of Vipers before completing even her first full season with the club.
“You just get tougher as it goes along. ... I’ve been getting better, so I really, definitely would recommend this to anyone who wants to do it,” she said. “I’m going to carry this on for a lifetime.”
Lowe and his athletes will depart Monday morning for Sacramento.
“We’re flying,” he said with a laugh. “I’m definitely not driving to California. I drove to Texas a few years ago, and that was 13 hours. No.”
They’re headed West
Here are the Vipers Track Club members who are scheduled to participate in the upcoming USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships, held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.:
EVENT AGE GROUP EVENT(S) SCHOOL
Julio Angrave 17-18 Boys’ 3,200 relay Urbana
Sam Atkinson 17-18 Boys’ 800 run, 1,600 relay Mt. Zion
Ronald Baker III 15-16 Boys’ 1,600 relay Champaign Central
Tyrice Bender Jr. 17-18 Boys’ 400 relay Kankakee
Aarion Brown 17-18 Boys’ 400 relay, 1,600 relay Kankakee
Josiah Brown 15-16 Boys’ 1,600 relay Judah Christian
Nina Brown 15-16 Girls’ 1,600 relay Champaign Edison
Brianna Dixon 17-18 Girls’ 400 relay, high jump Rantoul
Klaire Eighner 13-14 Girls’ 1,600 relay Maroa-Forsyth
Jackson Gilbert 17-18 Boys’ 400 dash, 400 relay, 1,600 relay Urbana
Amare Harris 17-18 Boys’ 400 relay Bloomington
Jyaire Hill 17-18 Boys’ 400 relay, 1,600 relay Kankakee
Noelle Hunt 15-16 Girls’ 1,600 relay Centennial
Josiah Jones 17-18 Boys’ 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay Bradley-Bourbonnais
Emmanuel Lokango 17-18 Boys’ 3,200 relay Urbana
Nevaeh Lowe 17-18 Girls’ 100 dash, 200 dash, 400 relay, 1,600 relay Kankakee
Madalyn Marx 13-14 Girls’ 400 dash, 1,600 relay Mahomet-Seymour
Andrew McTaggart 15-16 Boys’ 1,500 run, 3,000 run, 1,600 relay Watseka
Kelsey Moore 15-16 Girls’ 1,600 relay Arcola
Jayon Morrow 15-16 Boys’ 100 dash, 200 dash, 400 dash, 1,600 relay Kankakee
Sofia Munoz 17-18 Girls’ 1,500 run, 1,600 run Mt. Zion
Makaya Phillips 17-18 Girls’ 400 relay, 1,600 relay Bloomington
Keely Richmond 13-14 Girls’ 1,600 relay Champaign Edison
Bri Ritchie 15-16 Girls’ 400 hurdles, 1,600 relay Unity
Jadon Robertson 17-18 Boys’ 110 hurdles, long jump CHBC
Isabella Roundtree 13-14 Girls’ 1,600 relay Champaign Edison
Cedric Sabin 15-16 Boys’ 1,600 relay Urbana
Jalen Townsend 17-18 Boys’ 3,200 relay Kankakee
Alyssa Williams 17-18 Girls’ 100 dash, 400 relay, 1,600 relay Tuscola