➜ At Stanford. Addison Oyer’s 17 kills, Carly Mutchmore’s 16 digs and Araya Stack’s 12 assists helped fifth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda take down 11th-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-13, 25-23 in Monday’s Class 2A Olympia Regional quarterfinal. The Panthers (26-10) will face fourth-seeded Tremont in a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal. The Falcons finish at 12-19.
➜ At St. Joseph. Eighth-seeded Hoopeston Area (15-19) pulled a minor upset in Monday’s first Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional quarterfinal, defeating seventh-seeded Westville (14-8) by a 25-19, 25-21 score to earn a spot in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal versus second-seeded St. Teresa. In the second quarterfinal, sixth-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (16-14) dispatched 11th-seeded Oakwood (4-19) to advance to the Tuesday 6:30 p.m. semifinal versus third-seeded host SJ-O.
➜ At Tolono. Ninth-seeded Sullivan (5-25) kept its season going with a Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal win over 10th-seeded Paris — 25-16, 22-25, 25-20 on Monday. Sullivan next draws top-seeded host Unity in a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal.
➜ At Maroa. Eleventh-seeded Clinton (10-25) lost 25-21, 25-9 to eighth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham on Monday to end the Maroons’ season.
➜ At Coal City. Eighth-seeded Prairie Central (11-22) overcame 11th-seeded Reed Custer in Monday’s first Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinal and will meet top-seeded Seneca in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. In the second quarterfinal, 12th-seeded Iroquois West (2-26) came up short versus seventh-seeded Herscher to end the Raiders’ run.
➜ At Farmer City. Phoebe Reynolds’ nine kills, Gracie Shaffer’s 22 assists and Alexis Wike’s 11 digs fueled second-seeded Blue Ridge (29-6) in its 25-12, 25-9 victory over 14th-seeded DeLand-Weldon on Monday in the first of two Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional quarterfinals. The Knights will compete in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against seventh-seeded LeRoy (14-15), which knocked off eighth-seeded Heyworth in Monday’s other quarterfinal.
➜ At Catlin. Gentry Howard’s seven kills, Makaelyn Lagacy’s 12 assists and J’Lynn Waltz’s 18 digs powered 10th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm (7-19) in a 25-16, 25-21 upset of ninth-seeded Fisher (6-21) during Monday’s Class 1A Salt Fork Regional quarterfinal. The Buffaloes will meet top-seeded St. Thomas More in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. The Bunnies were led in defeat by Katie Landers’ four kills, Jaedyn Fitzgerald’s nine assists and Kallie Evans’ nine digs.
➜ At Moweaqua. Tenth-seeded Tuscola (11-15) lost to sixth-seeded Central A&M 25-23, 30-28 in Monday’s Class 1A Central A&M Regional quarterfinal. Pacing the Warriors were Kerri Pierce’s 18 assists and 10 digs, Kate Dean’s 11 kills and Zoey Thomason’s 11 digs.
➜ At Cissna Park. Seventh-seeded Ridgeview (8-23) took down 10th-seeded Kankakee Grace in Monday’s Class 1A Cissna Park Regional quarterfinal and will meet second-seeded Watseka in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.