CHAMPAIGN — Not each of Illinois’ fall sports athletes had a fallback plan for the ongoing 2020 high school season.
Some who expected to play football, volleyball or boys’ soccer beginning in August have stayed out of IHSA competition while other traditional fall activities roll on, permitted to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Champaign Central senior Mira Chopra and St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Taylor Hug weren’t about to let a unique opportunity go to waste.
Each individual, typically accustomed to playing volleyball this time of year, signed up for their school’s respective girls’ golf program. In Hug’s case, she makes up the entire Spartans girls’ golf team.
And each athlete on Wednesday showed why they desired to hit the links in addition to any volleyball repetitions they log on the side.
Chopra tied senior teammate Cassie To for top score with a 3-over 32 at Legends Golf Course as Central bested Centennial 152-206 in a small dual that also included SJ-O’s Hug.
Hug was the No. 4 finisher overall with a 42. Sandwiched between her and the duo of Chopra and To was Maroons junior Adele Miller (38).
“It’s going really well,” Chopra said of her foray into IHSA golf. “At first it was a little shaky, but as I keep practicing I keep getting better.”
Chopra is a Michigan volleyball commit with an older brother, Varun, who is a former Illini golfer and two-time Class 1A boys’ golf state medalist at Uni High.
A strong athletic background plus some family help has equaled good golf results for Mira Chopra, who said she played in one tournament as a freshman before focusing entirely on volleyball.
“I’ll probably play once every couple months in high school (under normal circumstances), so this is the most I’ve played in a while,” said Chopra, who currently is practicing twice a week with the Illini Elite club volleyball squad in addition to her golf exploits. “I’ve always played golf growing up, so I wanted to be on the golf team. ... But since there’s always been volleyball season, I couldn’t.”
Chopra on Wednesday was grouped with To and Hug. To is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ golf second-teamer, and she offered advice to Chopra whenever the volleyball middle hitter sought it.
“Whatever I can do to help her, that’s great,” To said. “Mira pushes me to be my best as well, so it’s fun to have someone alongside me for it.”
To has golfed through her high school career — two years at St. Thomas More and another two at Central. So her view on the 2020 campaign, which won’t include a traditional IHSA state series because of COVID-19 concerns, is a bit different from Chopra’s.
“That was a really hard pill to swallow,” To said of the scheduling change. “If there’s a state tournament or not, if I do my best I think it’s a season well spent. ... I’m just happy I get to golf. It’s my favorite part of the year, so the fact I get to be with my team is the best part.”
Hug doesn’t have teammates with whom to surround herself. Instead, her family — mother, father and brother — follow her around courses at a pandemic-safe distance to offer support.
Wednesday’s event, Hug said, was her first separate from the SJ-O boys’ golfers.
“I like playing with (the boys) because it gives me more of a competition just to play from a farther-distance tee and just try new things,” Hug said. “It’s been kind of difficult to have to represent St. Joe (girls’) golf because I am the only one, and it kind of has been a lot of pressure on me. But I kind of like being the only girl, setting the tone for the future.”
Centennial doesn’t have a large roster, either, with four girls hitting the course for this matchup. Three of them, Chargers coach Darren Tee said, are new to the sport this year. All three are underclassmen as well.
“They had never swung a golf club and never went out for anything,” Tee said. “I’m just excited that we’re doing something and they’re learning what I would call the great game of golf.”
Senior Camryn McClard rounded out the Chargers’ quartet. Even though she was a News-Gazette All-Area honorable mention choice last season, McClard was making her 2020 competitive debut at Legends after changing her mind about initially not wanting to return to golf this year.
McClard carded a team-best 47 that was backed by freshman Kaia Westray’s 51.
“Camryn hasn’t swung a golf club since last year, so this was a good first course for her,” Tee said, “and for everybody else with being so brand new to the game.”