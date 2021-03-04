Voter rolls | Dominant win at Michigan drew national attention
A Big Ten title happens for Illinois with a win at Ohio State and two losses by Michigan to Michigan State. Until then, four Associated Press Top 25 voters weigh in on the No. 4 Illini:
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
“Can the Illini win it all? The Illini didn’t crumble when they met adversity — a three-game absence of injured star Ayo Dosunmu and a crammed schedule packed with tough road games. Instead, they are thriving at the right time. Illinois looks like a championship-caliber team.”
Jack Ebling, WSYM Lansing
“No Ayo Dosunmu? No problem! For one Andre Curbelo-crazed night, the Fighting Illini were the best team in the nation. Uneven schedules and winning percentages be damned. We’ll know the real Big Ten champ a week from Sunday in Indianapolis.”
Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
“After arriving in Chicago to cover the Marquette-DePaul game, I opened up the ESPN scoreboard to check results. I thought to myself, ‘Well, Ayo must have played and been awesome.’ He didn’t, so my next thought: ‘Wow, that might be the most impressive win of the season.’”
John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald
“I think everybody was wondering who the fourth No. 1 seed would be following Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan. Now, I think we have a good idea. Illinois’ manhandling of the Wolverines on their home court was stunning, to say the least.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).