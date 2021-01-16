Ranking the Top 25 teams in the country each week was a difficult task before a pandemic. Trying to factor in COVID-19 pauses for multiple teams in multiple leagues has only made it a bigger challenge. Our AP Top 25 voter, Scott Richey, sheds some light before two top-25 teams meet Saturday morning in Champaign:
Where to start
The top of the ballot has been a no-brainer this season: Gonzaga at No. 1, Baylor at No. 2. Neither team lost its standing in the midst of their respective COVID-19 pauses, which also robbed us of an early December matchup between the top two teams in the country by any (and essentially every) metric.
Handling a pause
It’s hard to justify penalizing a team in the rankings because it either can’t play or chose not to play. It’s a global pandemic. The way forward this season was going to be messy. It’s partly why Duke stuck around on my ballot too long. Then the Blue Devils got back to action and played their way off.
Results matter
Some teams are going to make it to the adjusted 27-game limit. Others won’t. Villanova, a mainstay in the AP Top 25, has paused its program multiple times and might not get in a full Big East slate. Sheer number of wins, then, can’t be a factor. Quality trumps quantity even more this season.
No what ifs
The pandemic has created a scenario where teams might be able to play but won’t necessarily do so with its best players. That’s unfortunate, but can’t be factored into where said team might fall in the Top 25. Losses can’t be qualified with a, “If only Player X was available” sentiment.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).