Beat writer Scott Richey reached out to some of his fellow voters to get their take on an Illinois team on the rise this month:
Donna Ditota, Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard
➜ Last week: Illinois at No. 10
➜ This week: Illinois at No. 11.
➜ Ditota says: “I’ve had the Illini as high as eighth on my ballot and dropped them completely on Week 8. This week, they’re No. 11. Is that too low? Possibly. It’s one week in a continuous season of team movement. I appreciated the road win over Indiana — a team that weirdly has Iowa’s number and struggles with the league’s other good teams — and noted the home win over a lately inconsistent Wisconsin team.”
Luke DeCock, Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer
➜ Last week: Illinois at No. 6
➜ This week: Illinois at No. 3.
➜ DeCock says: “At No. 4 in KenPom and No. 5 in Wins Above Bubble, Illinois has the second-best resume out there behind Gonzaga and Baylor and has won three straight KenPom ‘A’ games, so there’s no reason to consider downgrading. Michigan’s resume is slightly better, but UM is locked at No. 4 on my ballot (I don’t move teams that did not play up or down in a concession to COVID-19 circumstances). So Illinois jumped to No. 3 by default.”Not surprised Jesse Newell and Geoff Grammer have Illinois at No. 4; we have roughly similar approaches to how we do this.”
Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports Indiana
➜ Last week: Illinois at No. 8
➜ This week: Illinois at No. 6.
➜ Brockway says: “Simply put, I think the inside-out tandem of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu is as good as any in the country. Trent Frazier has raised his level of play, as well. Illinois is a rugged team defensively, and with Cockburn in the middle, it’s hard to get any easy baskets at the rim.”
Lauren Kirschman, Seattle News Tribune
➜ Last week: Illinois at No. 10
➜ This week: Illinois at No. 5
➜ Kirschman says: “Illinois is a really good team that keeps getting better and is looking like a Final Four contender. The combination of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn is one of the most dangerous in the country, and they’re showing why lately. The Illini’s 10-5 record versus the first two quadrants is impressive, and they don’t have a bad loss on their resume. All four victories during the recent winning streak were Quadrant 1 wins.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).