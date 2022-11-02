After just two seasons in operation, the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance is undergoing change.
Seneca and Dwight are departing the football cooperative, leaving it with 10 teams beginning next school year. Salt Fork athletic director Dustin Dees announced the moves on Wednesday morning.
The VVC North and South divisions will be merged into a single, closed-conference group of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Momence, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Watseka and Westville.
Dees said travel was cited as the key reason both Seneca and Dwight decided to end their involvement with the alliance.
"I'm pretty sure Georgetown to Seneca was about a three-hour trip, and we were also playing JV and everything else. Some teams were taking pretty far trips," Dees said. "We definitely enjoy having two different divisions with the north and south. We're sad to see them go. We thought they fit pretty well."
Seneca and Dwight will be co-founders of the Chicago Prairie Football League, Dwight AD Cathy Ferguson told The News-Gazette on Wednesday.
Ferguson said the duo will be joined in the new group by Elmwood Park, Norridge Ridgewood, Ottawa Marquette, Peru St. Bede, Walther Christian and Westmont.
"At this time, we are not officially sanctioned by the IHSA," Ferguson said, "but the process has begun."
Seneca finished 9-0 in VVC play this season and is a No. 3 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, and the Irish posted a 13-5 collective record in their two VVC seasons. Dwight finished 2-7 this season and 3-15 during two years in the VVC.
Both were slotted into the VVC North Division with Clifton Central, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka, but also had to play crossover games with the VVC South Division of BHRA, G-RF/C, HA/A-P, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.
All things considered, Dees feels "moving forward having a 10-team closed conference is definitely not a bad thing."
"Scheduling-wise, it will be nice because everybody will see everybody," Dees said. "It'll make us a tighter group."
Dees said VVC officials are "happy and set" with a 10-school football league and have no plans of trying to expand at this time.
"We all had to make a few sacrifices here and there with scheduling," Dees said, "but, overall, I think we're pretty happy ... and we're going to stick with it."
Dees provided The News-Gazette with a schedule for the next four seasons of VVC regular-season play, with hosts rotating annually. The slate below is on tap for 2023:
Week 1 — Watseka at G-RF/C; Oakwood at Momence; Clifton Central at BHRA; Westville at Salt Fork; HA/A-P at Iroquois West.
Week 2 — Salt Fork at HA/A-P; Momence at Clifton Central; BHRA at Westville; Iroquois West at Watseka; G-RF/C at Oakwood.
Week 3 — Salt Fork at Iroquois West; G-RF/C at Clifton Central; Momence at Westville; Watseka at Oakwood; HA/A-P at BHRA.
Week 4 — Westville at G-RF/C; Watseka at Salt Fork; Oakwood at Clifton Central; HA/A-P at Momence; Iroquois West at BHRA.
Week 5 — Iroquois West at Momence; Clifton Central at Watseka; G-RF/C at HA/A-P; BHRA at Salt Fork; Westville at Oakwood.
Week 6 — BHRA at Watseka; Clifton Central at Westville; G-RF/C at Iroquois West; Oakwood at HA/A-P; Salt Fork at Momence.
Week 7 — Momence at BHRA; Watseka at Westville; Iroquois West at Oakwood; HA/A-P at Clifton Central; Salt Fork at G-RF/C.
Week 8 — Clifton Central at Iroquois West; Watseka at Momence; Westville at HA/A-P; BHRA at G-RF/C; Salt Fork at Oakwood.
Week 9 — Iroquois West at Westville; HA/A-P at Watseka; Oakwood at BHRA; Clifton Central at Salt Fork; Momence at G-RF/C.
Clifton Central and Momence are the only schools in this group who are not full-time VVC members.
They previously were Sangamon Valley Conference members, until Paxton-Buckley-Loda left that league to join the Illini Prairie Conference and set in motion a series of events that ultimately led to the Sangamon's dissolution.
Clifton Central and Momence presently compete within the River Valley Conference in non-football sports. None of the River Valley's other schools host a football program.
"They're pretty happy with their conference outside of football, mainly because of travel," Dees said. "They're happy with where they're at, and I think the VVC also is happy with where they're at for things."