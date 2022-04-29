ST. JOSEPH — Jenna Wade’s job was simple on Thursday afternoon.
As Mahomet-Seymour’s softball’s designated player, the junior wasn’t required to make any defensive plays.
She only needed to produce with her bat.
Easier said than done against St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Madison Stevens, who kept the Bulldogs off balance with her low-velocity pitching.
“I knew that I could hit off that pitcher,” said Wade, operating out of the lineup’s No. 9 spot. “She was really slow. I just had it in me.”
Wade proved that at the best possible time for M-S.
She hit a long double to left field that nearly cleared the fence with two out in the top of the seventh inning, driving in junior Sydney Ward from first base and helping the Bulldogs to a 1-0 nonconference triumph versus the Spartans.
“I’ve kind of been in a slump lately, and I knew that my time was coming,” Wade said. “We kind of got used to fast pitchers, and this is kind of a throw-off. But I knew if I just waited on it, I could drive it.”
Wade’s clutch swing allowed M-S (16-2) to push its win streak to five and cash in on another strong pitching performance from senior Karley Yergler.
Yergler logged a complete-game three-hitter with two walks, one hit batter and 17 strikeouts. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out the final four batters she faced, ensuring the Bulldogs’ second one-run victory of the season.
“Karley is a machine on the mound,” first-year M-S coach James Heinold said. “She’s focused. She knows what her job is. She gets her job done, and nothing rattles her. She’s ice cold on the mound.”
Yergler’s fastball has touched 64 mph on the radar gun, and her fastball had SJ-O (17-8) struggling to keep up. Only sophomore Addy Martinie experienced consistent success in the box, slashing a single and a double off Yergler. Sophomore Hallie Brazelton added another single.
“This team doesn’t have any quit. They fight, they scratch, whatever,” Spartans coach Larry Sparks said. “Yergler is a great pitcher. No doubt about it. She’s the best in the area. We were fortunate to be in the game.”
SJ-O deployed numerous underclassmen with typical starters Shayne Immke, Alyssa Acton and Kennedy Hudson all were sidelined with injuries. Sparks noted Stevens typically pitches junior varsity games.
Stevens provided an exemplary effort in varsity play Thursday. She struck out five while scattering six hits — five singles — and one walk.
“First time through our order it was difficult. The girls really, really struggled,” Heinold said. “Then we got through, got some hits in the second time through our order. ... They’re thinking a meatball’s coming, and we’re just way out front.”
M-S appeared to scratch across a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning. Consecutive one-out singles by sophomore Madeleine Cortez and junior Kenadi Granadino put runners on first and third bases.
Senior Chloe Truax followed with a fly ball to shallow center field. SJ-O sophomore Addison Frick caught the ball and came up firing, but Cortez touched home before she could be tagged. Spartans junior catcher Kat Short then threw the ball into left field trying to gun down Granadino at third base, permitting Granadino to trot home.
But the umpires ruled Cortez left third base before Frick’s catch. Cortez was called out, both runs came off the scoreboard and the inning concluded with the game still scoreless.
The Spartans created a golden scoring chance in the bottom of the sixth when singles by Martinie and Brazelton put runners on first and third with two out. Yergler responded by striking out junior Ava Northern.
“We’ve had a few tight games this year but we really haven’t had many,” Heinold said. “So we needed a game like this (Thursday), for sure, to see when some girls are having an off night who’s going to step up.
“Ninth batter comes in and takes the spotlight on the night and comes through with the big hit to get the only run of the game.”
Sparks hopes to have his three injured starters back in the lineup by next week. In the meantime, several of his underclassmen are receiving meaningful playing time with the postseason not far away.
And playing well in those situations.
“Everybody’s kind of had to step it up, and we’ve been getting results,” Sparks said. “They all fight for each other. We’ll be fine come postseason.”
SJ-O will learn its first Class 2A playoff opponent next Friday.
M-S will wait another week after that for its 3A postseason draw. And while the Bulldogs still have plenty of regular-season games remaining, it’s hard for Wade and her teammates not to imagine what sort of splash they could make in the postseason.
“I definitely think we can make it really far,” Wade said, “with our effort and our good teamwork together. We have it in us.”