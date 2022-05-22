CISSNA PARK — Wade Rogers will remember this weekend for some time.
So will Gavin Parkerson. Lane Morgan. Nathan Rogers. Gavin Lomax. Cole Bailey. And the rest of the Armstrong-Potomac baseball players whom Wade Rogers coaches.
The Trojans won their first regional championship in 20 seasons on Saturday, with second-seeded A-P defeating fourth-seeded Cissna Park 4-0 behind a standout pitching performance from Gavin Parkerson. Parkerson overcame five walks and a deluge of rain late in the Class 1A regional championship game to strike out 14 in throwing a no-hitter, clinching A-P’s biggest postseason win since 2003. That was the last year the Trojans, who went on to reach the eight-team Class A state tournament that spring, had won any postseason hardware until Saturday.
“I can’t really express it in words,” said Wade Rogers, A-P’s third-year coach and a 2013 A-P graduate. “We were a pretty solid team my junior year of high school, so it was disappointing to not win it then, but as a coach, it’s even more rewarding seeing the boys’ hard work pay off.”
Parkerson threw all seven innings for the Trojans (10-11) against the Timberwolves (8-14). Despite his five walks, he was around the plate often, throwing 67 of his 106 pitches for strikes.
“His fastball always stands out, and he stuck his fastball on Saturday,” Rogers said. “He pounded the strike zone well, and he looked really, really good.”
A-P went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning after Parkerson led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Rogers. Morgan then lofted a sacrifice fly to score Parkerson, giving the right-hander all the run support he needed.
“Small ball is kind of the way we go,” Wade Rogers said. “We don’t care if it’s pretty.”
The Trojans tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead 3-0 and an RBI single from Nathan Rogers made it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth. That set the stage for Parkerson to finish off Cissna Park, which he did by working around a walk and a hit by pitch to strike out the side in the top of the seventh and start a celebration for the Trojans. A somewhat bittersweet celebration for their coach. Wade Rogers learned late Friday night his wife’s grandmother, Doris Cates, had unexpectedly passed away.
“It started to rain really hard near the end of the game, but then it stopped just long enough for us to finish,” Wade Rogers said. “I don’t know if she had a hand in it or not from up above, but something held off the rain long enough.”
Now, A-P will try to keep its postseason run going. The Trojans will face either Mt. Pulaski or St. Thomas More at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at STM. Mt. Pulaski and STM will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Mt. Pulaski Regional title game.
A chance for a team that is still under .500 to create some more memories in May.
“Our record doesn’t really reflect who we are and what we could have been this season,” Wade Rogers said. “Once the seedings came out for the regional, that’s what I started game-planning for. When I look back at this 20 years from now, I’m not going to remember the record. I’m going to remember the hardware.”
Tuscola ousted in regional final
BETHANY — Tuscola baseball fell behind from the jump Saturday against Okaw Valley and could never recover in losing a Class 1A regional championship matchup 7-0.
The Warriors (8-16) managed just a single hit against the Timberwolves, with Caden Baer going 1 for 2 with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth inning before getting stranded a third.
Baer also took the loss after giving up seven runs on six hits and seven walks and striking out seven in 32/3 innings. Dylan Shinn struck out one in 1 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.