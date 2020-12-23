CHAMPAIGN — The nature of playing college basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic means the best-laid plans are subject to change.
For Nancy Fahey’s Illinois women’s basketball team, the benefit of playing games has become especially important, given the Illini have six newcomers to work into their rotation.
It’s the reason Fahey was willing to schedule a nonconference game against Southern Illinois on Tuesday in between what was supposed to be two Big Ten games (Michigan at home this past Saturday and at Indiana on New Year’s Eve).
That was until COVID-19 altered those plans.
The aforementioned game against the Wolverines was postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns within the Michigan program. Then, on Tuesday morning, the SIU game was also called off following more COVID-19 issues for the opposing team.
The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game against the Salukis (3-2) was made by the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics in consultation with medical professionals, according to a Tuesday press release from the UI athletic department. Matt Varney, who covers the SIU program for 103.5 ESPN in Herrin, reported a positive COVID-19 test by an Salukis player.
“Waiting and not playing between the time of our Michigan game and then coming back and not playing until Indiana, I’d rather keep them out on the court,” Fahey said last week of the decision to schedule the game against SIU in the midst of Big Ten play. “We’re like the second-youngest team (in the Big Ten).
“We had a revamp with six new players. We were much more in sync with what we wanted to do at Nebraska, but playing games is going to be important for this team.”
Now, the Illini (2-2, 0-1) — who last played Dec. 10 at Nebraska, a 78-72 loss to the Cornhuskers — will go three full weeks without playing a game ahead of a 1 p.m. showdown on Dec. 31 against 19th-ranked Indiana (3-2, 1-0) in Bloomington, Ind.