CHAMPAIGN — Jamall Walker spent the last eight seasons at Illinois working for both John Groce and Brad Underwood. The longest-tenured Illini coach spent the first seven of those seasons as an on-court assistant before serving as assistant to the head coach and defensive coordinator in 2019-20 for Underwood.
Walker will get back to an on-court and recruiting role in 2020-21 after joining first-year coach Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon. The Antelopes announced Walker's hire on Wednesday afternoon.
"I am so excited to be joining Bryce Drew's staff and the GCU community," Walker said in a release. "Coach Drew is committed to not only developing great basketball players but also helping them to strengthen in their faith and grow into young leaders. These are core values that I strongly believe in. I look forward to building a program with him and the rest of the staff."
Walker was an assistant coach at Ball State for two seasons and Ohio for three prior to his time at Illinois. He also spent a year at Arizona as director of basketball operations for coach Sean Miller.
"Jamall brings many years of Big Ten experience with him to GCU," Drew said. "Through his years as a player and coach, he has developed a great feel for the defensive end of the court. Recruiting has always been one of his strengths, as he has signed many high-level players in the last few years."
Drew was hired at Grand Canyon on March 17 after spending last season away from coaching. He previously coached at Vanderbilt and his alma mater Valparaiso. Drew also hired noted recruiter Ed Schilling and former Vanderbilt assistant Casey Shaw to round out his first staff at Grand Canyon.