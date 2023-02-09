CHAMPAIGN — It was difficult to miss the Wallen siblings — Erica, Lexi and Doug — around Champaign during the 2010s.
Especially for those embedded within the local high school sports scene.
Two of the three Wallens have returned to the spotlight, as well as their old prep stomping grounds, this week.
Middle child Lexi was recognized Monday night as the all-time leading scorer in St. Thomas More girls’ basketball history during the Sabers’ 65-38 win against Pontiac on North Mattis Avenue.
Younger brother Doug will garner the same attention as the all-time top scorer for STM boys’ basketball during the Sabers’ matchup with Monticello in the same gymnasium on Friday night.
Lexi scored 2,209 career points in four seasons with STM between 2011 and 2015, a timeframe that saw the Sabers capture the 2014 Class 1A state championship and the 2013 Class 1A state runner-up trophies.
“It is fun to think back to those times,” Lexi said. “It’s really cool that they still care enough about the alumni and people that have played in the program before, even if (current school leaders) don’t necessarily know them. It’s really cool that they’re wanting to honor us.”
Doug produced 1,537 points in three campaigns at STM before transferring to Champaign Central prior to his senior season, in which he added another 369 points.
He graduated from Central in 2017.
“We have a lot of good sports memories,” Doug said. “A lot of those memories were some individual accolades that we had, but I think what we think most of are the times that we had with our friends and people we’re still close with today.”
Lexi and Doug don’t spend a lot of time around STM these days. Lexi, in fact, doesn’t live in the area anymore.
So this week affords the two a fun opportunity.
“I’m definitely starting to feel a little bit older,” Doug said with a smile. “I don’t know anybody at STM anymore. ... You start getting away from what you know about the high school sports and things like that. But still great times there that I won’t forget.”
Lexi was the 2015 News-Gazette senior Athlete of the Year as a standout not only in basketball, but also in volleyball and soccer.
She put together a strong four-year college volleyball career at Illinois State, appearing in 98 matches as an outside hitter. Lexi then transitioned into a two-season stint with Redbirds women’s basketball, further utilizing her multi-sport athleticism at the Division I level.
“I do miss sports, but I’m keeping myself busy,” said Lexi, who’s working as a pediatric emergency room nurse in the Chicago suburbs. “We like to run. We like to do fun stuff where we’re still active and competitive. ... (I’m) getting married in a couple months. The wedding’s actually outside of Bloomington.”
Doug parlayed his prep basketball success into a four-year playing career with the Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball program.
As both a guard and forward, he played in 78 games between 2017 and 2021. One of those occurred at Champaign’s State Farm Center in November 2018, when Doug tallied six points off the bench during an 83-67 exhibition loss to host Illinois.
Doug became an Illini after his time with the Titans came to an end. He attended graduate school at Illinois, finishing up last December, and now is preparing to begin a human capital advisory consulting job at the Chicago accounting firm KPMG.
“Being a student at the U of I, I was able to use the facilities and play intramurals,” Doug said. “We like to run quite a bit and do 5Ks, half-marathons, whatever it might be throughout the year just to keep that competitive edge.”
Neither Lexi nor Doug lives in the past very much when it comes to pondering their high school athletic accomplishments.
Neither sibling was 100 percent aware they held an STM all-time basketball scoring record before Sabers athletic director Jon Marston reached out to the Wallen parents to set in motion this week’s events.
“I went back recently for a game of a friend, and it was nice seeing there were some new touches in the gym,” Doug said. “I hadn’t been there in a while, so it’ll be cool to go there this week.”