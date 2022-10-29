MAHOMET — Andrew Walmer is forging his own path at the helm of the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country program.
The end of Walmer’s first season at his alma mater — a successful one by all accounts — is within sight. The Bulldogs qualified as a team for Saturday’s Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional and are eager for their second straight appearance at the IHSA state meet.
The chemistry has come quickly for Walmer, both in the classroom and on the course.
“It’s been really nice to be able to come back and kind of have a feel, in a lot of ways for what the program’s like,” Walmer said. “Kind of just the situations that the runners have been in already, not just in terms of the running side of things, but also academics.”
Walmer, 23, is wrapping up his first season at the helm of the program after longtime coach Neal Garrison departed for the same position at Tuscola. A 2017 M-S graduate, Walmer was a standout athlete who was a key piece of the Bulldogs’ 2016 2A state championship.
He’s also adjusting to his second year as a chemistry teacher at the high school, where he works alongside many of the same instructors that once guided him.
It adds another layer with which he can connect with his runners.
“Being able to connect with them on that level of me having had the same teachers and just just a lot of similarities between my time there and their time there, I think that’s been a good foundation to kind of build a lot of those relationships with,” Walmer said. “Especially having been an assistant coach the past couple years as well, that’s kind of helped make that transition a little bit easier.”
A return to Walmer’s old stomping grounds was only natural after he starred as a runner with the Bulldogs, winning The News-Gazette’s Runner of the Year in 2016.
“We were fortunate to be able to hire him back as a teacher in our building, which is a huge positive anytime you can get a coach who is a teacher in your building,” M-S athletic director Matt Hensley said. “With the departure of Coach Garrison, it was a pretty natural transition, actually, to give him the opportunity to move into that role.”
Walmer posted a time of 14 minutes, 40 seconds during his senior season at the 2A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria, placing sixth individually on the 2016 state champion-team. He had run out of high school eligibilty by the time the 2017 season rolled around, but his influence was still likely felt by M-S runners like Mathias Powell, Riley Fortune and Ryan Hodge, among others, the following fall when the Bulldogs won a second straight state title in 2017.
“It was very (much) Coach Garrison sort of motivating guys to push their boundaries and see what they can do,” Walmer said. “You kind of found yourself running more than you’d ever run before, or faster than you’ve ever run before. It was guys making that choice on their own and not really feeling like they were forced to do it.”
Walmer returned to Mahomet to serve as a volunteer assistant coach while in college; first with the Bulldogs’ track and field distance runners and then with the cross-country program at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School.
It was around that time when he began to start hearing whispers that a chemistry teaching position might open up in the near future at his alma mater.
“I had been sort of reconsidering what I wanted to do and it kind of I think all just came together,” Walmer said. “I decided to swap over to teaching chemistry as my major and started coaching, and then kind of continued on that path and ended up back in Mahomet.”
Bringing the former standout home was a no-brainer.
“Sitting down and talking to him, he expressed an interest in the position,” Hensley said. “He has great knowledge of the sport, great knowledge on how to train his kids and learned a lot of lessons from Coach Garrison during his time. Plus, he’s a great human being and comes from a great family. It kind of makes a decision pretty easy from my chair.”
Culture is still a point of emphasis for Walmer’s program — it was for Garrison’s as well — but the rookie head coach has sought to make some changes in his first season at the helm.
While there’s still a bit of a divide between the boys’ and girls’ programs, they’ve taken steps to become a bit closer together.
“I think we’re trying to build more of an overlap with the two programs,” said Jama Grotelueschen, the M-S girls’ cross-country coach who will oversee her Bulldogs competing on Saturday in Chatham at the sectional meet as well. “I just appreciate his willingness to want to build them because I think it’s great for the kids to have some camaraderie with the other half. I personally have a boy runner and a girl runner, so I hosted a joint pasta party, and I like it when the two teams interact a little bit.”
Grotelueschen’s son, Hayden, was also a student of Walmer’s in AP chemistry last year.
“He’s very willing to learn and to grow,” Grotelueschen said. “I just think he has a passion for students.”
Walmer has also emphasized the team aspect, which he knows can get lost in a more individualized sport like cross-country. It’s a point of emphasis that has been carried on from seasons’ past, although Walmer has been careful to forge his own path as he carries on a legacy of success.
“(We’re more looking to) continue on the things that made it such a success, but also try to make it something our own and something authentic,’’ Walmer said. “While I respect a ton of the things that (Garrison) did for me and what he’s just done for the program over all those years, I think we’ve also got to kind of find our own way, in some aspects.”