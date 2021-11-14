CHAMPAIGN — The bye week didn't pass completely without news for the Illinois football program. A contract extension for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, locking him in through the 2024 season, was announced last Sunday afternoon.
Walters is receiving a pay raise, too, with his base salary increasing from $850,000 this season to $1,050,000 in 2022 with $100,000 raises in each of the subsequent two seasons. Walters will also be eligible for an annual retention incentives of at least $250,000 per season.
Walters' salary increase bumps his compensation to third in the Big Ten and into the top 10 nationally among defensive coordinators. The contract extension and salary increase also comes with a $1 million buyout for any non-head coaching position in the Big Ten and a $750,000 buyout for any non-head coaching position outside of the conference.
Walters' new contract is pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its next meeting this coming week.
"It's hard to state the impact Ryan has had on the defensive side of the ball and our whole program," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said in the official release. "Our players feed off his energy and teaching, and he has a tremendous feel for the game when he's calling it.
"His leadership, combined with the proven minds in the defensive staff room, have allowed him to create the Illinois defense, not a scheme that has been done in the past. I'm grateful that our administration, led by Josh Whitman, was able to get in front of this and reward Ryan for the tremendous impact he's had and is going to have in the future here at Illinois."
The Illinois defense has made significant strides this season — even during this season — under Walters' direction. The Illini have made a 13.3 points per game improvement from 2020 and are allowing 77.4 fewer yards per game. Illinois ranks 35th nationally in opponents' points per game, 42nd in third-down defense and 44th in takeaways.
The Illini have ridden their defense to significant road wins at Penn State and Minnesota. Illinois is allowing 17.6 points per game in Big Ten play, which is fourth best in the conference and an improvement of 17.3 points per game from 2020.
"In Ryan Walters, we have found one of the most dynamic, relatable defensive play callers in all of college football, and his impact on our program has been both quick and dramatic," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in the release. "He is an excellent teacher, tactician, and recruiter. It was important to us to move proactively to renew our commitment to Ryan and his family so that we can continue the forward momentum he has helped build. My thanks to Chancellor Jones and our university's administration for their understanding and support of these important steps to advance Illinois Athletics. We are grateful to Ryan, Tara, and their sons for their commitment to our Fighting Illini family."