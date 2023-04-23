PITTSBURGH — Crystal Wang turned in a dominating performance — including a final-round 62 — to lead Illinois to its first Big Ten women's golf championship on Sunday.
The unranked Illini capped a stunning weekend run at Fox Chapel Golf Club, holding off Northwestern and Ohio State to bring the team trophy back to campus in coach Renee Slone's 17th year.
Wang finished 12-under with rounds of 71-68-62 to become the Illini's first Big Ten individual champion since Slone in '93. The fifth-year senior from California was at her best when it counted most, finishing 9 under on Sunday.
The Illini won by 3 strokes, getting strong outings from fourth-place Isabel Sy, Lexanne Halama (30th) and Siyan Chen (34th).