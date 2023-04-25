NORMAN, Okla. — A pair of Illinois golfers will participate in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, event representatives announced Tuesday.
Crystal Wang will represent the Illini as part of the United States women's team, and Tommy Kuhl will do the same for the U.S. men's squad.
The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament that will take place at Pennsylvania's Laurel Valley Golf Club between June 8 and 10. It pits the top U.S. men's and women's college golfers against teams of international athletes.
Wang is the first-ever Illinois women's golfer to be chosen for this showcase. The graduate student was ranked fourth in the latest U.S. women's Arnold Palmer Cup rankings, released last Thursday, and her ranking qualified her for a spot in the event.
Wang also won the Big Ten women's tournament's individual championship on Sunday — the first Illini to do so since 1993 — and guided Illinois to its inaugural team title in that event.
Kuhl was rated sixth in last Thursday's U.S. men's Arnold Palmer Cup rankings and ultimately was selected by the team's committee to be part of the roster.
The fifth-year senior and Morton native becomes the seventh different Illini male to compete at the Arnold Palmer Cup — for either the U.S. team or international team — following Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nick Hardy, Charlie Danielson, Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters and Scott Langley.