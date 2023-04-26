CHAMPAIGN — The good vibes continued for the Illinois women's golf program on Wednesday.
Fresh off winning the program's first Big Ten Championship on Sunday, Crystal Wang earned Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors on Wednesday.
Wang won the Big Ten tournament on Sunday at 12-under par at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, the first Illini to do so since current Illinois coach Renee Slone won the Big Ten tournament in 1993.
Wang is the first Illini women's golfer to win this individual Big Ten honor since Slone did so in 1993.
The Illini also found out their NCAA tournament destination on Wednesday, with Illinois heading to San Antonio for NCAA regional action from May 8-10 at TPC San Antonio.
It is one of six regional sites around the country, with the top five teams in each regional advancing to the NCAA Championships, slated to take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.