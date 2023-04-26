Illinois women's golf Big Ten title

From left, Illinois women’s golf coach Renee Slone, sophomore Lexanne Halama, senior Siyan Chen, graduate student Crystal Wang, junior Isabey Sy, freshman Anna Ritter, freshman Mattie Frick and assistant coach Pina Gentile celebrate a historic occassion on Sunday afternoon at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. The Illini won the Big Ten title for the first time in school history with a dominant final round on Sunday, and Wang became the program’s first individual Big Ten champion since 1993. On Wednesday, Wang won Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors and the Illini found out they're heading to San Antonio for NCAA regional play that will take place May 8-10.

 Illinois athletics

CHAMPAIGN — The good vibes continued for the Illinois women's golf program on Wednesday.

Fresh off winning the program's first Big Ten Championship on Sunday, Crystal Wang earned Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors on Wednesday.

Wang won the Big Ten tournament on Sunday at 12-under par at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, the first Illini to do so since current Illinois coach Renee Slone won the Big Ten tournament in 1993.

Wang is the first Illini women's golfer to win this individual Big Ten honor since Slone did so in 1993.

The Illini also found out their NCAA tournament destination on Wednesday, with Illinois heading to San Antonio for NCAA regional action from May 8-10 at TPC San Antonio.

It is one of six regional sites around the country, with the top five teams in each regional advancing to the NCAA Championships, slated to take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.