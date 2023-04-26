From left, Illinois women’s golf coach Renee Slone, sophomore Lexanne Halama, senior Siyan Chen, graduate student Crystal Wang, junior Isabey Sy, freshman Anna Ritter, freshman Mattie Frick and assistant coach Pina Gentile celebrate a historic occassion on Sunday afternoon at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. The Illini won the Big Ten title for the first time in school history with a dominant final round on Sunday, and Wang became the program’s first individual Big Ten champion since 1993. On Wednesday, Wang won Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors and the Illini found out they're heading to San Antonio for NCAA regional play that will take place May 8-10.