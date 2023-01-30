CHAMPAIGN — Dust off your "Littyville" gear. Thad Ward is back on the Illinois football staff.
Ward, who worked for former Illini coach Lovie Smith from 2016-18, was officially hired by current coach Bret Bielema on Monday. Ward spent the 2022 season as wide receivers coach at Kansas State after three seasons at Temple as wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator.
"We are very excited to bring Thad and his family back here to Illinois," Bielema said in an official release. "Getting to know him and his journey to where he is today is a huge part of why he will be great in our running back room and with our entire offensive staff. Throughout his career, Thad has shown the ability to take his players to the highest levels of success while building relationships on and off the field."
Ward's first stretch at Illinois came as a part of Smith's inaugural coaching staff. He had one 1,000-yard rusher during his tenure in Champaign with Reggie Corbin rushing for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.
Corbin was also the Illini's last 1,000-yard rusher before Chase Brown topped that mark this past season. That's who Ward will have to replace in 2023 with Josh McCray and Reggie Love III the current top contenders for the No. 1 running back role.
Ward has spent the bulk of his 20-year coaching career in the state of Illinois. His first full-time assistant coaching job at the college level came at Western Illinois, and he spent six seasons in Macomb as running backs coach from 2005-10. He also coached wide receivers at Northern Illinois from 2013-15.
"My family and I are extremely excited to join the #famILLy," Ward said in the release. "I would like to thank Coach Bielema once more for this amazing opportunity to assist the staff and raise the bar of the program. I can't wait to get started!"
Ward's hire finalizes Bielema's assistant coaching staff for the 2023 season. The list of new assistants also includes outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Charlie Bullen and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus.