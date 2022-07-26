INDIANAPOLIS — What’s next?
It’s a question Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he fields on a daily basis. Mostly dealing with any further expansion plans after the conference raided the Pac-12 for Southern California and UCLA on June 30.
But that’s not the only looming question for Warren and the Big Ten. What’s next for the league’s new media rights deal? What’s next for the College Football Playoff? What’s next for name, image and likeness?
All questions Warren fielded Tuesday during his Big Ten media days appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium. Not that there were all that many firm answers from the Big Ten commissioner, who started in his current role in January 2020.
Warren might be on considerably firmer ground in his position than he was two years ago, but he didn’t drop any bombshells in Indianapolis.
So that’s how the only timetable for an announcement of the Big Ten’s new media rights deal is “sooner than later,” according to Warren. That’s the big one. The 14 — and soon to be 16 — Big Ten schools are in line for a considerable increase in revenue. The only questions now are how much and from which broadcast partner(s)?
What Warren did make clear Tuesday, however, was USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in the 2024-25 school year as full members. It’s a shift in what was the protocol in previous expansions that added Nebraska and then Maryland and Rutgers during the last decade. None were full conference members — and entitled to full compensation from the conference coffers — in year one.
“Yes, USC and UCLA will come in as full members,” Warren said. “We think that’s important for various reasons. They bring a lot of value to our relationship. They bring a lot of panache to our relationship, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Big Ten family here in 2024.”
Warren chose not to speculate on the full value of the looming media rights deal other than to say the Big Ten would be “blessed financially.” Some projections have pegged the value at $1 billion annually, or roughly 71 million per school. Those numbers, of course, were based on a 14-team league.
Adding USC and UCLA changes the math.
“Even regardless of the size of the deal, the thing that I’m most excited about during these negotiations have been the creativity that we’ll be able to deliver to our fans and to our student-athletes and to our families,” Warren said. “When you think an opportunity to be able to deliver content, then I always talk about my focus every day is to make sure we deliver content to our fans from age 5 to 105 because people consume content differently.
“We have nearly 7 million alumni around the world. So I’m very conscientious from the media partners standpoint, not to focus on the money, although we will be blessed financially, but how we can deliver content in a way that’s never been delivered in college athletics ever before, which is critically important from that standpoint. ... We will have a footprint in the three major media markets, from New York to Los Angeles to Chicago, which will allow us to be even bolder when it comes to corporate partnership and activation.”
Warren mentioned being bold multiple times throughout his roughly 40 minutes at the podium Tuesday morning inside Lucas Oil Stadium. It was, in fact, one of the first things he brought up as he wanted to “spend a few moments talking about transformation, strength, power, boldness and the Big Ten Conference.”
Bold in terms of conference expansion — one of the hottest topics in college athletics for a second straight summer — would be not stopping at USC and UCLA.
Warren said the Big Ten wouldn’t expand just for the sake of expansion, but he spoke Tuesday like a conference commissioner open to the idea of growing his league.
“It will be strategic,” Warren said. “It will add additional value to our conference, and it will provide a platform to even have our student-athletes be put on a larger platform so they can build their careers, but also that they have an opportunity to grow and learn from an education and from an athletic standpoint.”
Warren said it was important to recognize that college athletics was in a period of change.
The SEC jump-started the latest round of conference realignment by poaching Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, and the Big Ten’s westward expansion was the response. The College Football Playoff is bound to grow from its current four-team format. And while Warren said he would prefer federal legislation regarding NIL, he continued to support athletes’ ability to capitalize on it.
“I think there’s two types of people in the world that they look at change as it’s a problem or they look at change as an opportunity,” Warren said. “I’m one of those individuals that, when change occurs, I get excited about it. It’s really an opportunity for us to do a lot of things that people have thought about but maybe have been a little bit reticent to do.
“So I’m embracing change. I’m going to be very aggressive. I’ve been that way my entire career. ... I just want to make sure we’re aggressive how we build this. We’ve got to do it in the right way for the right reasons at the right time.”