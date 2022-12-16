TUSCOLA — Neither Harley Woodard nor Tim Kohlbecker seems surprised when told the Tuscola girls’ basketball team doesn’t look like a ton of fun to compete against.
“We’re definitely not,” Warriors senior forward Woodard said with a smile.
“I appreciate that that was your viewpoint,” longtime Warriors coach Kohlbecker added, “because that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Tuscola executed its game plan with great success on Thursday night, smothering rival Arcola en route to a 52-28 victory in the latest version of Cola Wars.
The Warriors (13-0) played an utterly frustrating brand of defense versus the Purple Riders (6-2), then utilized a bevy of offensive weapons to capitalize upon their staunch stopping power.
“(Kohlbecker) expects a lot out of us,” Woodard said. “Going into (Monticello Holiday) Hoopla, we’re pretty excited because we’ve never done this before, gone 13-0.”
Any time an Arcola player gained possession of the ball past half court, a pair of Tuscola defenders was in her face.
Once that Purple Rider executed a pass out of that difficult situation, Arcola’s new ball-handler would experience similar suffocation via double-team defense.
Coach Corey Roberts’ girls occasionally were able to move the ball quickly enough in order to render the Warriors’ defense a bit less stifling.
But not nearly often enough, as evidenced by the Purple Riders tallying just 13 first-half points and going nearly 5 1/2 game minutes without a point to start the second half.
“They pressure the ball really well. They switch from 1-3-1 defense off of a make into man-to-man on a miss, and it’s hard to get a rotation going,” said Roberts, whose squad scored between 37 and 57 points in each of its first seven games this season. “They play really hard. And then offensively, they do a great job of getting to the basket.”
Tuscola rapidly worked the ball high to low when on the attack, also not afraid to be physical on the offensive side of the floor.
If the paint or mid-range space became too bottled up for Warriors such as Woodard, senior Molly Macaulay, junior Sydney Moss and others, they willingly found senior sharpshooter Ella Boyer for a three-point attempt.
This led to five different Tuscola athletes producing at least seven points apiece and eight Warriors netting at least one point.
Boyer (11 points, three three-pointers), Woodard (10 points) and Moss (nine points) led the hosts in scoring. Macaulay (eight points) and sophomore Lia Patterson (seven points) weren’t far behind, as Tuscola generated 16 assists on 21 made field goals. Woodard and junior Zoey Thomason paced that category with four assists each.
“It helps when you can see the dump-off passes,” Woodard said. “Sydney, she’ll be double-teamed, and then if you do a nice serve pass Molly will be right open. So we can see the offense pretty well and can get pretty wide-open shots if we just keep passing.”
The Warriors did struggle with foul trouble, as both Moss and senior Izzy Wilcox entered the fourth quarter with four miscues apiece.
It just didn’t matter on the scoreboard by night’s end, especially with Tuscola outrebounding Arcola 32-18. Woodard (eight rebounds) and sophomore point guard Ava Boyer (seven rebounds) were the clubhouse leaders in that respect.
“We have a pretty balanced team,” Woodard said, “so it’s not too hard when someone gets fouls. We can easily just throw someone in for them, and it works out the right way.”
“We try to come out and play as hard as we can,” added Kohlbecker, who pointed out that his staff is working with the athletes on better avoiding fouls. “Come out swinging, go down swinging. I don’t like to play soft and take punches.”
The Purple Riders attempted to match the Warriors’ physicality and did an admirable job for stretches despite being relatively undersized.
It didn’t help that sophomore Kacie Sisk, one of the team’s leading scorers, suffered an apparent injury during a loose-ball scramble in the second quarter and spent the rest of her outing battling through the subsequent pain.
“We take pride in our defense, and we’re kind of athletic across the board,” Roberts said. “We don’t really have a big, so we’re a lot of switch (defensively). So it’s hard to play against that, and we do a pretty good job with it.”
Junior Jacey Kessler drained a trio of three-point baskets and finished with 13 points and six rebounds for Arcola.
Sisk provided six points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots, senior Eva Hopkins chipped in five points and senior Makenzie Thomas offered up two steals and two blocked shots.
But the Purple Riders also committed 21 turnovers versus the Warriors’ 10.
“When we were just standing holding the ball, it’s easy to guard that way,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to do a better job of moving the basketball.”
Arcola will visit Chrisman this coming Monday before transitioning into the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Tuscola will travel to Bethany on Monday to battle Okaw Valley, then prepare for the aforementioned Monticello Holiday Hoopla showcase.
And there will be no easing into that event for the Warriors, who were ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press Class 1A girls’ poll. Their first pool-play opponent is Neoga, Class 1A’s third-rated program.
“They have great chemistry right now,” Kohlbecker said of his kids. “We’ve got to play (Neoga) at some point, I assume. And I always look at Hoopla as, ‘Let’s go have some fun and get better and enjoy four games in three days.’”