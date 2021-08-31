ARCOLA — Cola Wars football isn’t exactly an annual event at this point in time.
The Arcola-Tuscola matchup has transpired in three of the last four seasons, with the shortened 2020-21 spring campaign missing from that list. Between 2008 and 2017, however, the historic rivals faced off just once, in a 2011 playoff game.
“This game needs to be played for both towns,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “It’s too good for the alumni on both sides, and both sides are frantic about football. We’re 7 miles away. For God’s sake, these people work together. They hang out together. They go to church together. And they want to see it happen, and it needs to happen.”
Beyond the community-based significance of the game, which Tuscola won the latest version this past Friday by a 20-7 score at Arcola’s Thomas-Bradford Field, this nonconference game’s Week 1 status also provided two historically strong programs a great opportunity to understand what direction they’re likely headed and what issues they might need to work on.
The Warriors (1-0) and Purple Riders (0-1) certainly weren’t perfect, and their coaches recognized as much.
Tuscola led 13-0 after just 12 minutes of play. From an offensive perspective, that success didn’t quite carry over to the rest of the game.
The Warriors’ only other points on the night came from a one-play drive in the third quarter that started on Arcola’s 12-yard line, and senior quarterback Peyton Armstrong had three passes intercepted after halftime.
“Talked about not turning the ball over. We did a couple times late in the second half,” Romine said. “Might’ve got a little greedy trying to put the game away.”
That said, Armstrong rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and managed 64 yards passing. Senior Patrick Pierce provided a bulldozer-style second rushing option for Tuscola as well.
And this doesn’t mention a defense that almost never found itself on the wrong side of a play.
Romine noted that the Purple Riders’ lone score, a 95-yard touchdown pass from senior Beau Edwards to junior Grant Wilson that was deflected by a defender before reaching Wilson’s hands, reminded him of a past moment in Cola Wars history.
“This game is so eerily similar to the one two years ago, where we were so good against their run early in the game and then all of the sudden they had to go to the air and they got some stuff going,” Romine said. “Two years ago they had a tipped pass down their sideline (from Beau Jones to Ivan Franco) ... and same thing (Friday).”
The Warriors’ defense recovered two fumbles, intercepted one Edwards pass and sacked Edwards three times. Pierce played well at linebacker, just like the Tuscola defensive line did, too, in limiting Arcola to just 195 yards of total offense.
Even the Warriors’ kicker got in on the fun when 5-foot-6, 117-pound freshman Keller Beachy tackled the 5-11, 175-pound Edwards on a kickoff return as the last line of defense.
“Arcola people are going to understand when I say this: Pat Pierce could have a John Foran-type senior season,” said Romine, referencing a former Purple Rider who helped Arcola defeat Tuscola in the 1995 Cola Wars game. “He knows how to read a key, and when he gets to places, he shows up with bad intentions. And we like that in linebackers.”
Arcola coach Nick Lindsey’s biggest concern after Friday’s defeat was the health of his backfield.
Senior Jed Jones was averaging about 5 yards per carry when he went down with an injury late in the second quarter. Senior Caleb McMillan also left the game, and junior Michael Gauna dealt with cramps during the game.
That left junior Austin Kutz and freshman Tanner Thomas as Arcola’s only consistent offensive options outside Edwards, who rushed 12 times for only 5 yards and was 7 of 18 for 145 passing yards.
“I was really proud of how he played,” Lindsey said of Edwards, a 2021 Class 1A boys’ track and field state qualifier in the 1,600-meter run and high jump. “I didn’t think he made any bad decisions, and he was a leader. He was calm, cool. He was great, and that’s the reason we went with him at quarterback.”
Edwards excelled this past spring as a receiver and especially as a defensive back.
Turns out Edwards still is pretty good in the defensive secondary. He intercepted two of Armstrong’s passes, including one on a play in which he dove with his back facing the end zone and came down with the ball.
“We drew up a defense at halftime out of necessity,” Lindsey said. “We had ran it in the past, but we hadn’t practiced it one time this year. ... Our kids, for learning on the fly and being able to adjust to different things and different opportunities, I was really proud of them.”
Next up for each team is an unusual Week 2 opponent.
Tuscola is heading to Toledo for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff versus Cumberland (1-0). The squads haven’t met since 2009, when the eighth-seeded Warriors topped the ninth-seeded Pirates 16-0 in a Class 1A first-round playoff game. Rick Reinhart’s second Tuscola team went on to win the state title that year.
“We can be a really great team,” Pierce said. “We played decent (Friday). Made a lot of mental errors, but we can get all those fixed through film.”
Arcola, meanwhile, is making a two-hour drive north for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against Reed-Custer (1-0). IHSA records don’t show any past games between the Purple Riders and Comets, and Lindsey said he isn’t aware of any either.
“Our kids battled (Friday), which is most important,” Lindsey said. “They never quit. ... We’ve got some things we’ve got to get better at, and we’ve got to get healthy.”