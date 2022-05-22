CHARLESTON — The Tuscola girls’ track and field athletes present Saturday at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium couldn’t have scripted their eventual celebration.
It contained far too many spontaneous moments and raw emotions for any pre-planning to be possible.
Plus, how does a group prepare for something that’s never previously happened in school history?
“It’s moments like these I’ll never forget,” Warriors senior Alyssa Williams said. “I’ll tell this story until the day I die. Every single day of my life, I’m going to tell this story. And it’s never going to get old.”
Tuscola’s unforgettable day ended with a Class 1A team state championship, the first such award earned by any Warriors team outside of football.
Williams, freshman Lia Patterson, junior Mia Hausmann and sophomore Jillian Alexander combined to produce 57 points, edging out runner-up Newark (54) and third-place Winnebago (44).
“I think we knew from the beginning that this is something that could happen,” Tuscola coach Drew Sterkel said. “I’m kind of speechless right now. I really don’t know what to say.”
The Warriors’ triumph was secured when Williams and Patterson finished first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 25.04 seconds and 25.53 seconds. That gave the squad 18 crucial points, vaulting it past a Newark outfit that had no 1,600 relay unit in the meet’s final event.
Williams and Patterson quickly found one another after the 200 and performed their personalized handshake, ending with a leap into the air and a back bump.
That, more or less, set off Tuscola’s celebration. Along with Williams shouting “Let’s go!” into the air before walking off a blue track soaked by steady afternoon rain.
But Williams paused the party after hearing the Warriors had jumped ahead of Newark.
She wasn’t sure if the Norsemen were involved with the upcoming 1,600 relay. Even when she realized they weren’t, she knew Winnebago was. Could Winnebago surpass Tuscola with a first-place output?
No. But Williams and Patterson weren’t aware of that.
So as they watched Seneca’s Emma Smith lead the 1A 1,600 relay field down the track’s final straightaway, the two Tuscola stars threw their full verbal support behind the Irish. Williams and Patterson actually ran on the track to celebrate with Seneca’s foursome once the race went final.
From there, the Warriors relocated their team camp at O’Brien Stadium. They stood at the base of the bleachers — featuring plenty of black and gold — and waited for the public-address announcer to provide an official verdict.
“The Illinois state champion for 2022, from Douglas County, the Tuscola Warriors.”
A throng of screaming Warriors hopped up and down in the increasingly heavy rain. Most of them proceeded to mob Sterkel a few minutes later, opening the door for Williams to sneak behind her coach and douse him with a bottle of cold water.
The Tuscola contingent took photo after photo on the 1A podium. Williams riled up her friends once more before turning to mean mug the camera phones surrounding her. Eventually, Sterkel was given the 1A first-place trophy and the celebration began anew.
It headed back to that podium, where Williams stood at the top and hoisted the Warriors’ fancy new piece of hardware into the air.
“When I first did this in 2012, this is what we’ve been trying to do,” Sterkel said. “I’ve always talked about culture, and love each other and carry each other and pick each other up and get through adversity. Alyssa really bought into it last year, and especially this year.”
That’s evident when hearing Williams talk about the team’s success.
“It means the world to me,” she said. “There is nothing that’s more important to me than this team. ... I just was thinking about this every single day. I knew we had to build a family atmosphere, and that’s exactly what we did this year.”
Patterson was a new addition to that family. One Williams eagerly welcomed because of Patterson’s energy and general positivity.
That Patterson also is heir apparent to Williams’ role as the Warriors’ leader doesn’t hurt, either.
“I am definitely having fun,” said Patterson after pointing out that her mother wrote the reminder “breathe and have fun” on her daughter’s right arm. “I’ve had the best fun in my entire life.”
Williams got Tuscola’s championship day started with a third-place long jump effort of 17 feet, 31/2 inches. She entered the final seeded ninth.
Patterson’s first event of the day wasn’t the happiest experience, as her 100 hurdles time of 15.44 was good for fifth place. Williams followed by winning the 100 state title for the second consecutive year, but her time of 12.31 left her disappointed after running 12.03 in Thursday’s preliminaries.
Both girls regrouped with aplomb.
“Afterward I’m like, ‘You know what, I can sulk, I can pout, I can get really, really upset for 10 minutes,’” Patterson said. “But after that, it’s go time. It’s back on. You need to stop thinking about yourself. You need to think about the other teammates that are counting on you.”
“I can’t let one bad race affect how I perform for the rest of the track meet,” Williams added. “It’s extremely selfish. ... It doesn’t do me any good to get sulky over 12 seconds because I need to do way more.”
Next up was the 800 relay, in which the Warriors clocked the fifth-fastest time during prelims.
Williams led off a unit that featured Hausmann second, Alexander third and Patterson as the anchor. Patterson stormed down the homestretch and immediately broke into a smile upon crossing the finish line in a first-place time of 1 minute, 44.11 seconds.
“I knew that we had won, and we’ve been trying to break the (school) record since day one in the 4-by-2,” Patterson said. “To finally achieve that goal made me put a smile on my face.”
Hausmann and Alexander spent an extended period of postrace time on the infield waiting for medal distribution while Patterson and Williams readied for other events.
“It’s crazy. We were ranked fifth and we pulled it off somehow,” Alexander said. “Left it all out there, put it all out there. We all did.”
“Really proud of everyone,” Hausmann added. “We obviously had to PR by a little bit to get that, so we put the work in and it worked out for us, and that’s awesome.”
Patterson quickly turned around from that relay to compete in the 300 hurdles, giving Tuscola more valuable points with a third-place time of 45.83.
Disaster nearly struck when Patterson had to stutter-step before clearing one of the hurdles in the middle of the race. Patterson said Altamont’s Grace Nelson inadvertently nicked the hurdle while stumbling one lane over.
“I got a little scared there for a second,” Patterson said. “But, after that, I picked it back up and kept going.”
That set the stage for Patterson — on another abrupt turnaround — and Williams to perform some more magic in the 200.
“You should’ve heard the pep talk I gave her,” Williams said. “I knew she had it in her. ... I can’t allow my teammates to think they’re worth less than they are because she means the world to me and the world to this team.”
These Warriors will go down in history as more than just a tight-knit bunch of talented athletes.
They’ll also be remembered as state champions.
“I told Alyssa, ‘This is the greatest way that you can possibly go out,’” Sterkel said. “I’m just in shock right now.”