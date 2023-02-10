Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
TUSCOLA — The feeling Monday night in Effingham was unfamiliar to members of the Tuscola girls’ basketball team.
Tim Kohlbecker’s athletes had won 29 consecutive games without a single loss entering that night.
Then, St. Anthony halted the Warriors’ positive momentum in a 57-37 nonconference result.
Temporarily halted it, anyway.
“Yes, it’s disappointing. But I’m kind of glad, because it kind of humbled us a little bit,” Tuscola senior Izzy Wilcox said.
“The feeling of losing is never a great one,” fellow senior Ella Boyer added. “We found that out Monday, and hopefully we use that and never have to feel it again.”
The Warriors didn’t need to worry about that Thursday evening, back in their home gymnasium.
An overwhelming defensive effort in a season already full of them lifted Tuscola to a 44-32 victory over Central A&M. The outcome also gave the Warriors (30-1) an outright Central Illinois Conference championship, with a perfect 7-0 record in league play.
“It was a goal we set before the season started,” Kohlbecker said. “The kids know that we’re blessed that we’ve gotten here. We don’t always win pretty, but we win.”
Tuscola put that on full display versus the Raiders (17-12), who committed 31 turnovers under near-constant physical pressure.
The Warriors held a 40-23 lead entering the fourth quarter and produced a single made field goal over the final eight minutes of play.
It just didn’t matter.
Central A&M never pulled closer than nine points down the stretch, unable to record a fourth-quarter field goal of its own for nearly the first three minutes of play.
“They’re athletic, they’re physical, they play really well together, they communicate and they’re well-coached,” Raiders coach Brent Weakly said. “They do a really good job of scouting-report basketball.”
Kohlbecker typically runs his lineup eight deep. Each of those eight athletes is trusted with providing stout defense no matter the situation.
It’s a big reason why Tuscola has allowed 40 or more points in a game just six times so far this season.
“It’s just crazy. Anybody can guard any special person at any time,” Wilcox said. “That’s what’s so unique about us. If I’m taking somebody out, then Ella can step and she can help me out. Same with Lia Patterson. Same with Ava (Boyer). We all can just take out anybody.”
The big target Thursday was Central A&M junior Jilyan Burgener.
An individual whom Kohlbecker deemed one of the area’s best players, Burgener tallied 13 points in the first half, including a pair of deep three-pointers.
She was the only Raider who looked remotely comfortable under Tuscola’s defensive intensity, though even she had some turnover struggles — a pair of offensive foul calls among them.
“We’re all aggressive, and so therefore we can all be interchangeable,” Ella Boyer said. “A big thing for us, and why we’re so good defensively, is that we trust each other.”
The Warriors held Burgener scoreless in the second half, until she ultimately fouled out with nearly three minutes left to play. She still led Central A&M in scoring, narrowly missing a double-double with nine rebounds.
Senior Julia Corzine (six points), junior Alana Harlow (five points, four steals) and sophomore Lyndi Woods (four points, three rebounds) were the Raiders’ next-best offensive options.
“Defensively, that’s a lot easier to teach and do,” Kohlbecker said. “We’ve tried to set up an offensive that takes each one of their strengths into consideration, and try to make it so that they’re successful. But it’s not always easy.”
Thursday wasn’t an easy shooting night for Tuscola, thanks in no small part to Central A&M playing some good defense of its own.
The Warriors logged 21 turnovers and struggled at the free-throw line, knocking down just 11 of 23 attempts.
But it wasn’t merely defensive pressure that bailed out Tuscola’s offense. The Warriors piled up 16 offensive rebounds, with senior Harley Woodard (eight) and junior Sydney Moss (four) pacing their team in that regard.
Woodard and Ella Boyer each finished with a game-high 14 points. Woodard recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and added three steals, while Boyer swished three three-point shots.
Wilcox (11 points, four rebounds, two steals), Moss (four points, three rebounds) and the sophomore Patterson (four points, two steals) also chipped in.
“We know going into this one, this is one we wanted,” Ella Boyer said. “On senior night, having this one be the game, I feel like that was extra motivation for it.”
The pregame senior night ceremony was an emotional one for the Warriors’ 12th-grade quartet of Boyer, Wilcox, Woodard and Molly Macaulay.
Many hugs were shared. Some tears were shed. And Kohlbecker found it a bit too emotional to read a short speech he prepared, passing it off to Tuscola’s public-address announcer.
“Chemistry going in (to the season), I wasn’t sure,” Kohlbecker said. “It came together better than I could ever, ever have hoped for. … That’s a team that kind of likes each other.”
The positive relationships have been built through winning on the court and fun bonding activities off of it. Within the latter category, the girls — sans coaches — gather every Saturday at Wilcox’s house to share breakfast together.
“Even if we get on each other a little bit, it means that we care,” Wilcox said. “We all just push each other to make us better.”