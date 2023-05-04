TUSCOLA — Athletes from Tuscola High School increasingly are finding ways to make their presence felt on an IHSA state stage.
Warriors girls’ track and field won last season’s Class 1A team state championship.
Tuscola boys’ cross-country zipped to 12th place in the 2022 Class 1A state race. Warriors freshman Kate Foltz simultaneously ranked 24th among 1A girls.
And Tuscola boys’ basketball collected the 1A third-place state trophy in March.
Now, it’s nearly time for another IHSA track and field postseason.
Both Ryan Hornaday’s Warrior boys and Drew Sterkel’s Warrior girls appear prepared to keep the strong state vibes rolling.
That begins for the girls with next Thursday’s Class 1A Okaw Valley Sectional in Bethany, preceding the state meet from May 18-20 in Charleston.
“We just have really good young athletes this year,” sophomore Lia Patterson said, “so I’m excited to see what we can do at state.”
It begins for the boys at the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional on May 17, a qualifier for the May 25-27 state showcase in Charleston.
“We’re extremely well-rounded,” senior Chris Boyd said. “If we place where we’re (ranked) already, I think we’re going to be one of the top teams there.”
Patterson was at the forefront of last year’s 1A girls’ state championship alongside now-graduated Alyssa Williams. Patterson anchored a first-place 800-meter relay and earned state medals in the 200, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles.
“At first, it was a little hard not having Alyssa there,” Patterson said. “I’ve been able to get back and try to be a leader on the team, and just lead by example.”
That example includes being the top-ranked 1A girls’ performer this season, prior to Wednesday, in four events: the 200 (25.35 seconds), 400 (58.33), 100 hurdles (14.89) and 300 hurdles (45.53).
“It’s been a very good season,” Patterson said. “I’m ranked number six in the 100 (dash), so that’s the one I’m really trying to get better at.”
Just as she did in cross-country earlier this school year, Foltz quickly is starring in girls’ track and field. She already has broken Tuscola’s program records in the 1,600 and 3,200, and nearly has done so in pole vault. Her best 3,200 time of 10 minutes, 54.25 seconds, rated second in 1A entering Wednesday.
“It feels really good. I’m glad that I can help and be supportive,” Foltz said. “In state, I hope to place and just push myself.”
Junior Natalie Hasting didn’t necessarily expect to be mentioned alongside Patterson, Foltz and sophomore triple jumper Kenna Clodfelder when it came to the Warrior girls’ state aspirations this spring. But she entered Wednesday with 1A’s sixth-best girls’ showing in discus at 125 feet.
“I’ve had a big jump from last year,” said Hasting, who credits Tuscola throws coach Stan Wienke for helping her. “I really want to make state. That’s my first goal.”
Hasting has a male counterpart to look up to at the throwing ring in Boyd, last year’s 1A state runner-up in shot put. Entering Wednesday, Boyd was first in 1A shot put (58 feet, 11/4 inches) and third in discus (174-9) this season.
“Sophomore year was the first one where I was like, ‘OK, I think I could win state,’” Boyd said. “Hopefully, we’re taking it this year.”
Building off cross-country last fall, Tuscola possesses a cadre of strong distance runners — led by juniors Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett and Will Foltz. Hortin and Barrett sat second and tied for third, respectively, in 1A across the state in the 1,600 (4:18.51 and 4:20.07) prior to Wednesday. Barrett, Hortin and Foltz were third, fourth and sixth in the 3,200 as well (9:15.85, 9:24.14 and 9:30.14).
“Tuscola probably hasn’t been traditionally known for distance at all. We kind of just came up out of nowhere,” Barrett said. “It’s really cool to be showing off in the state scene.”
Barrett and Hortin recently competed in larger distance races at Palatine and Mount Prospect.
“Last year, we were going into state and we were like, ‘We’re not going to place,’” Hortin said. “And (this) year, we’re coming at it from a different point of view, of we’re going to medal in both events.”
One challenge facing Tuscola is only two entries can be placed by a team into each sectional event
That likely makes Foltz the odd man out behind Hortin and Barrett in the 1,600 and 3,200.
But those three and freshman Boyd Brewer also make up a 3,200 relay that could make noise.
“I’m just hoping to make it (to state) and do my best once I’m there,” Foltz said. “Cross-country definitely has helped me learn my potential and see what I could do for track.”