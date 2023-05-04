Tuscola track and field seems poised to pick up some hardware at this Class 1A girls’ and boys’ state meets later this month, with these seven individuals — seen outside the school before Wednesday afternoon’s practice — most likely to make some noise in Charleston. Top row, from left: Josiah Hortin, Chris Boyd and Will Foltz; middle row, from left: Lia Patterson and Jackson Barrett; bottom row, from left: Kate Foltz and Natalie Hasting.