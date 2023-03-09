Want to purchase our print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — A familiar sight presented itself to begin Thursday's Class 1A boys' basketball state semifinal game between Tuscola and Scales Mound.
Warriors sophomore Parker James lobbed a high, backdoor pass over top of the Hornets' defense and toward the rim, where junior teammate Jordan Quinn leaped up to catch the ball and deposit it into the hoop.
On the game's first play, with just 17 seconds off the clock, Tuscola held a 2-0 lead.
It's exactly how Tuscola's super-sectional matchup with Mounds Meridian began on Monday night, only with the roles reversed between James and Quinn.
An ideal way for the Warriors to begin the program's first-ever state semifinals appearance.
What followed in the 74-53 super-sectional victory was some of the most efficient offense that Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth could ask for.
But that's where the similarities began and ended with the state semifinal game.
The Warriors became completely flummoxed by Scales Mound's multiple defensive looks — specifically the Hornets' 2-3 zone — and shot just 20 percent from the field inside State Farm Center.
That allowed Scales Mound to secure a 40-27 win against Tuscola, relegating the Warriors (30-7) to Thursday night's third-place game back on Lou Henson Court.
"They went to that 2-3 defense ... and we never got settled offensively," Bozarth said. "If our team gives up 40 points, we’re usually in a position to win the game. So it kind of just goes to show how good Scales Mound’s defense was."
Tuscola didn't generate more than eight points in any quarter versus the Hornets (33-5), and none of the Warriors exceeded eight points individually.
Scales Mound didn't uncover too much more success with its own offense, which shot just 28.3 percent from the field.
But what coach Erik Kudronowicz's Hornets did manage in their program's second consecutive trip to the Class 1A state semifinals proved to be enough.
"First half I thought we were too complacent with our shot selection, with where we were getting our attacks, settling for jump shots," said Kudronowicz, who led Scales Mound to last year's 1A third-place trophy. "But with this group, defense has always been a calling card."
The Hornets picked a great time to put forth their stingiest defensive effort of the postseason thus far.
Their previous best was allowing 32 points in a regional quarterfinal win versus Orangeville. Each of the last five teams Scales Mound played before the Hornets arrived in Champaign netted at least 46 points apiece.
"I would say we were prepared. I don't think anybody was nervous coming into the game," said Tuscola junior Josiah Hortin, who scored five points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. "They put a lot of good pressure on us in the zone, so it made us speed up a little bit, made us throw a few bad passes. Credit to their defense — it was really tough to get it anywhere."
The Warriors still managed to craft a 15-13 halftime lead, going ahead 15-8 late in the second quarter on a 6-0 run via an offensive rebound putback, a fastbreak layup by Quinn transition and two free throws from senior Colton Musgrave.
Scales Mound began turning the game in its favor with a three-pointer from junior Seth Birkett and a layup from junior Max Wienen before intermission began, though,
Consecutive layups from seniors Jacob Duerr and Charlie Wiegel to open the second half further turned the tables in the Hornets' favor.
A three-pointer from junior Thomas Hereau with the score knotted at 17 propelled Scales Mound ahead 20-17 with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter. And Tuscola never managed to trim its deficit beyond three points the rest of the game.
"When the shots don't fall, we look for our defensive energy to pick us up," said Quinn, who scored seven points and hauled in 11 rebounds. "We held them to 40 points. That's usually a goal for us. ... We've just got to try to keep the energy, keep the defensive end up and hopefully (our shots) will start to fall in."
Besides two three-pointers from sophomore Kam Sweetnam in the fourth quarter, the Warriors didn't have much to cheer about with their offense in the second half.
Kudronowicz deployed the Hornets in man-to-man defense first, a 3-2 zone second and then a 2-3 zone late in the semifinal game.
"We're very comfortable doing it. That's not out of the ordinary," Kudronowicz said. "That's all on my end. I'm seeing what the other team's doing, taking all the information in. ... You can kind of see the chess match that's being played, and I've just got to make sure our guys are in the right position."
Kudronowicz acknowledged his team also showed these multiple defensive looks in Monday night's super-sectional win against Chicago Marshall. Bozarth pointed it out as well.
Sometimes, seeing something on film and attempting to prepare for it still doesn't produce the desired result.
"It wasn't so much the defense that they were switching back and forth. It was how well they guarded," Bozarth said. "This is a really good shooting team, and that’s probably the strength of our team. ... (It) wasn't one of those days."
Sweetnam's eight points paced Tuscola, which snagged more rebounds (32) than it scored points. The Warriors only made 20 percent of their shots, connecting on 8 of 40 attempts from the field.
Hereau was the only players to reach double figures by scoring 10 points, and he notched a double-double with 11 rebounds. All eight Hornets who played scored at least two points, with Duerr (eight) and senior Dylan Slavenburg (seven) also providing important contributions.
Scales Mound will now vie for a state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday against Waterloo Gibault (31-7).
The Warriors slipped into Thursday night's third-place game with Cornerstone (31-6), knowing they'll still return to Douglas County with the school's inaugural IHSA boys' basketball state trophy.
"We've got to lift ourselves back up," Tuscola senior Chris Boyd said. "Let's not get fourth place. Let's go for that third place. Might as well do as well as you can if you're going to be here."
"We know that if we make shots that the game will change," James said, "and we have a good chance at coming back and winning."