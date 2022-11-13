COLFAX — Mistakes added up to bring Tuscola football’s return to form to an end on Saturday afternoon.
The fourth-seeded Warriors were unable to overcome five turnovers in an 41-6 loss at top-seed Ridgeview/Lexington, who pulled away in the late stages to advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.
“They get off the ball really well and they never put themselves in a bad situation,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “And we did it four or five times ourselves. They punt the ball away, they play good defense and they put some pressure on you.”
Ridgeview/Lexington (12-0) opened against the Warriors (9-3) with two quick scores in the first quarter, with Farrell and Whitehill finding the end zone on rushes of two and six yards. Tuscola drove the ball effectively in the early stages but couldn’t finish drives.
“The name of the game was turning the football over and not getting off the field on fourth down,” Romine said, lamenting fumbles on the opening two drives of the game. “The thing about Ridgeview that we noticed on film is they’ll bend and give up some yards but they always seem to turn people over. And they turned us over.”
Parker James scored on a seven-yard run with 6:54 left in the first half to inspire hope for Tuscola heading into halftime. But problems persisted throughout the third quarter, and Ridgeview/Lexington went ahead 21-6.
“We had 14 first downs (overall) but in the third quarter, we had two fumbles and three plays,” Romine said. “That happens when you don’t get off the field on fourth down.”
Logan Friedmansky led the way for the Mustangs with 135 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored three of the team’s four touchdowns in the second half. Ridgeview/Lexington scored 28 unanswered points to close the game.
The Mustangs will face second-seeded Camp Point Central (12-0) next week with a trip to Memorial Stadium in Champaign and the 1A state championship game on the line. After returning to the postseason for the first time since 2019, Tuscola’s nine wins this season are its highest total since 2018.
Junior quarterback Jordan Quinn rushed for a team-high 69 yards on 15 carries for Tuscola and completed 6 of 13 passes for 35 yards. Freshman Dylan Graves added 35 rushing yards on nine carries and senior Hunter Branca pulled down three receptions for 19 yards in his final game with the Warriors.
“There were zero expectations with this group. None,” Romine said. “Like I’ve been told for 10 years, this is the group (that was supposed to) fall off a little bit. We started, I think, with 12 kids in that senior class. We’ve still got 11 of them. They bought in and did everything they were supposed to do for us.”