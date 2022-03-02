EFFINGHAM — Tuscola’s eight-point deficit with roughly 31/2 minutes to play Tuesday night against Effingham St. Anthony was the trigger Warriors’ coach Justin Bozarth needed to shift gears defensively and amp up the intensity.
Time was not on Tuscola’s side.
Letting St. Anthony continue to work its half-court offense was a non-starter.
The Bulldogs’ offensive rebounding and ability to knock down open three-pointers out of set plays was the reason the Warriors faced that deficit in the first place.
So Tuscola extended its defensive pressure the full 84 feet.
Enough pressure to get St. Anthony sped up and out of sorts.
Sped up enough to make mistakes.
Mistakes the Warriors and senior standout Jalen Quinn used to piece together an 11-0 run to pull off a 51-48 comeback victory at St. Anthony’s Enlow Center to clinch a spot in Friday’s Class 1A sectional championship game.
“We had to go to a lineup we really hadn’t gone to a whole lot this year because we hadn’t been in position where we’ve played from behind,” Bozarth said “We had to go small. We were able to pick up full court a little bit more and turned a few traps into turnovers. Guys kept their composure as we got punched in the mouth time and time again.
“When you’re on the road, you’ve got to be special. You’ve got to be special on the defensive end. We just keyed in that last 31/2 minutes and got stops. We knew if we could get stops, Jalen with his head down going to the basket is a terrorizing force. We had to get more of that action with him going the length of the court with the ball in his hands.”
Quinn did most of the finishing on those extra possession Tuscola (28-6) created by finally getting stops at the defensive end. The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 10 of his game-high 33 points in the final 3:12 against St. Anthony (20-13). It was a team effort defensively, though.
Quinn started Tuscola’s 11-0 run by going coast-to-coast for a layup after rebounding a St. Anthony miss. Then, the Warriors turned a steal by junior guard Colton Musgrave into a pair of Quinn free throws. Sophomore guard Josiah Hortin forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over out of bounds led to a putback and three-point play by Quinn at the other end.
Hortin got another steal the next possession to get Quinn two more free throws, and then Quinn had a steal of his own off a baseline out of bounds play to start another fast break and make another free throw. Musgrave finished out the win by simply ripping the ball out of St. Anthony forward Kyle Stewart’s hands and knocking down one free throw after being fouled.
“We talked about it in a timeout we had to play right now or we weren’t going to be advancing,” Hortin said. “We came out and were aggressive and got a bunch of steals down the stretch that led us to the win. We know that we’re pretty athletic. We put mostly guards out there for the trapping, got a bunch of steals and it was great.”
It was the response Bozarth hoped he’d get from his team. A response the Warriors might not have had in them earlier in the season. That Musgrave played such a pivotal role down the stretch was fitting in that regard.
“Colton Musgrave is a dog,” Bozarth said. “He’s worked tirelessly this year to get in the position that he’s in. He’s a guy that at Christmas time wasn’t even playing. He wasn’t part of the rotation. As hard as you see Colton guard on game nights, he guards that way every single day of practice. He’s just a competitor.”
Forcing turnovers at the defensive end opened up the Tuscola offense. Mostly because it got Quinn a full head of steam in the open court. His offensive effort down the stretch capped a game that saw the Loyola Chicago signee put up 33 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Tuscola sophomore forward Jordan Quinn chipped in seven points and two rebounds for Tuscola. Senior forward Preston Brown had five points, Musgrave finished with three points, three rebounds and three steals and Hortin had three points and two steals for the Warriors, as well.
It was enough, along with Jalen Quinn’s continued dominance, to keep Tuscola’s postseason run going. The Warriors will make the trip back to St. Anthony for a 7 p.m. Friday sectional title game against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal game between South Central (26-7) and Macon Meridian (26-7).
“As a senior, that’s all we’re looking for is a guaranteed one more game,” Jalen Quinn said. “Now, we get to go practice for two more days and get ready for Friday’s game. That’s all we can ask for.”