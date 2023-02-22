CASEY — Tim Kohlbecker isn’t big on revenge tours.
At least, the Tuscola girls’ basketball coach and his staff don’t approach the concept in an overly serious way.
“We’ve joked with the girls throughout the season as we’ve defeated some teams, ‘Ah, revenge tour,’” Kohlbecker said. “But now there’s some self-fulfilling prophecy to it.”
As the Warriors won each of their first 29 games this season, it meant they were getting revenge for losses suffered in the previous campaign.
Not so on Tuesday.
Tuscola avenged its only regular-season defeat of the 2022-23 season with a thrilling 45-41 triumph over Effingham St. Anthony during the second Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinal.
The Warriors (32-1) took a 57-37 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs (27-6) back on Feb. 6.
“We got on the bus and we were just talking, and I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we’re in the Sweet 16,’” Kohlbecker said. “As a coach, you’re always thinking about it. I’ve been fortunate enough a couple times. Now, to get to the final eight (is the goal).”
It appeared early Tuesday as if St. Anthony would repeat its previous success versus Tuscola, as the Bulldogs crafted a 12-6 first-quarter lead and harbored a 24-19 halftime advantage.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 11 points during the third quarter, necessitating a change in Tuscola’s strategy.
“Had to do a lot of defense for offense kind of substitutions so we went into a little more pressure,” Kohlbecker said. “Our girls just never really quit. It was the coolest thing to see.”
St. Anthony star senior Lucy Fearday fouled out in the fourth quarter after being limited to five points, but there still was work to be done for Tuscola.
Senior Harley Woodard scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter to go with four points from sophomore Ava Boyer, two points from junior Sydney Moss and one point from sophomore Lia Patterson.
This allowed the Warriors to outscore the Bulldogs 13-6 across those eight minutes and earn a rousing win.
“The fan support was superb for both sides,” Kohlbecker said. “Once we were playing offensively more aggressive, that’s when things went better for us.”
Moss’ game-high 16 points plus 14 points from senior Ella Boyer led Tuscola overall. Moss hauled in seven rebounds and made four steals, Patterson grabbed six rebounds with three steals and senior Izzy Wilcox dished out six assists.
Junior Stacie Vonderheide was St. Anthony’s leading scorer with 10 points.
“Lia Patterson, she is just a defensive menace,” Kohlbecker said. “When you have both Boyer girls on the floor, good things are generally going to happen. ... Everyone who played (Tuesday) played a major role.”
Tuscola can win its first sectional title since 2008 on Thursday, if the Warriors are able to stave off Neoga in the 7 p.m. championship matchup.
Tuscola owns a 49-43 victory over the Indians during December’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
“I don’t want the girls to be satisfied,” Kohlbecker said. “It’s always a tough road, but you’ve got to beat the best to be the best.”
Neoga 54, Tri-County 41. Joe Morrisey utilized three timeouts in the first eight minutes of Tuesday’s first Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinal.
That provides a pretty clear indication of how the contest was progressing for Morrisey’s Tri-County squad against Neoga.
“(Neoga) shot the ball really well, and Coach (Kim) Romack does a great job,” Morrisey said. “This time of year, when you get down nine, 11 points in a game, it’s a battle.”
The Titans fell behind 13-4 in the first quarter and 21-9 in the second quarter, ultimately suffering a season-ending loss to the Indians.
“We could not throw it in the ocean,” Morrisey said, referencing Tri-County’s offensive struggles. “We score 14 points in a quarter sometimes. Fourteen points in a half is just not us."
A game-high 27 points from junior Josie Armstrong wasn’t complemented by much else for the Titans (25-7), who fell to Neoga (31-3) for the second time this season. Senior Kaylin Williams tallied seven points as Tri-County’s next-best scorer. Williams and Armstrong each grabbed 11 rebounds as well.
The Indians were led by senior Sydney Hakman (13 points) and sophomore Brynn Richards (11 points).
“We did not get started like I thought we should,” Morrisey said. “We ran our stuff and go what we wanted shot-wise. Just didn’t put it in the hole.”
Class 1A Lexington Sectional
St. Thomas More 63, Watseka 38. A barrage of three-pointers and consistently steady defense allowed St. Thomas More’s season to continue.
The Sabers bested Watseka in Tuesday’s second sectional semifinal, qualifying for the Class 1A Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.
STM (25-6) held leads of 20-9 through one quarter and 33-17 at halftime versus the Warriors (24-8), whom they defeated 55-20 on Jan. 21.
“We were really afraid of overlooking them,” Sabers coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “We were pretty determined not to let them flip that story.”
Senior Maddy Swisher knocked down four three-pointers on her way to 22 points for the Sabers, while senior Emma Devocelle swished five triples and tallied 18 points.
"Emma Devocelle hasn’t had a good offensive output in a while, so she was just on fire,” Quarnstrom said. “And Maddy Swisher was doing everything up and down the court.”
Junior Ruari Quarnstrom bucketed two more threes for all six of her points, and junior Emily Herges potted the other deep shot as part of a five-point night.
STM advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. Class 1A Lexington Sectional championship game against Mt. Pulaski. The Sabers will attempt to win their first sectional since their Class 2A state-championship season of 2013-14.
“We’re ecstatic, but we’re also cautiously optimistic,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “We’re in a good place. We have as good a shot as anyone.”
Watseka claimed 14 points from junior Ava Swartz and 10 points from senior Becca Benoit in defeat.
Mt. Pulaski 53, Cissna Park 52. Anthony Videka recognized his Cissna Park team might fall behind early in Tuesday’s first sectional semifinal versus Mt. Pulaski.
But he also knew that wouldn’t be the end of the world.
“Every game we watched, we saw they always let a team come back,” Videka said.
The Timberwolves rallied after trailing 13-8 through one quarter and 23-16 at halftime, but the Hilltoppers hit two free throws in the final minute of regulation to break a 51-51 tie and hung on to eliminate Cissna Park from the postseason in Tuesday’s first sectional semifinal.
“A nail-biter is probably a good word,” he said. “We kept finding ourselves down three, and they’d push it to six or seven. ... Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”
Cissna Park (27-6) received a bulk of its scoring from freshman Addison Lucht (20 points) and senior Mikayla Knake (18 points, five three-pointers). Junior Brooklyn Stadeli chipped in nine points.
Mt. Pulaski (26-8) was powered by the trio of senior Alexis Wade (21 points), freshman Alyson Murphy (13 points) and junior Grace Davis (11 points).
“They’re upset and going to be upset at themselves for a while,” Videka said of his girls. “It’s going to fuel them, more than anything.”
Class 3A Rochester Sectional
Rochester 54, Mahomet-Seymour 45. A strong start for Mahomet-Seymour in Tuesday’s second sectional semifinal was followed by a better finish from host Rochester.
That resulted in the Bulldogs being ousted from the postseason via a nine-point setback.
"That was probably the biggest thing: once they opened up the outside game, it extended us," M-S coach Garret Risley said. "That’s when (Rochester senior Kaylen) Reed was able to attack the basket. That was probably the biggest change. We had a couple of turnovers in the full court, and it all kind of snowballed from there.
M-S (24-10) burst out to a 10-4 edge on the Rockets (27-7) and boasted a lead of 26-21 at halftime.
But Reed netted 21 of her game-high 27 points in the second half to help the Rockets put away the Bulldogs down the stretch. Sophomore Taylor Offer added 13 points.
M-S picked up 20 points and five rebounds from senior Savannah Orgeron, bolstered by four three-pointers. Senior Durbin Thomas collected 16 points along with six rebounds, but no other Bulldog scored more than four points. Senior Abby Bunting chipped in five rebounds.
Thomas set a new Bulldogs record for career assists during this game.
"They’ve been bringing it," Risley said. "A senior-led team in a big way, from all those seniors. They just did what we needed them to do, and I was just proud of their progression."
RYAN MAHAN CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT
Class 2A Coal City Sectional
Peotone 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 39. Peotone surged out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and held a 40-14 halftime advantage, ultimately recording a comfortable sectional semifinal victory Tuesday over St. Joseph-Ogden.
“They’re a really good team. ... Going into the game, we knew we didn’t match up very well,” said Spartans coach Drew Arteaga, whose club lost to the Blue Devils 46-32 on Feb. 8. “They exploited some mismatches for us. A lot of credit to them.”
Junior Addison Frick’s 11 points led SJ-O (16-16), which gained nine points apiece from junior Addie Seggebruch and senior Taylor Hug.
Peotone (31-1) grabbed double-digit points from senior Jenna Hunter (20 points), junior Madi Schroeder (15 points) and senior Marissa Velasco (10 points).
“Our girls never quit. That’s a total credit to them,” Arteaga said. “It got really hard there at one point, and our girls very easily could’ve folded and said, ‘This is it.’ And they didn’t. They found ways to fight back.”