Neither Tim Kohlbecker’s Tuscola girls’ basketball team nor Brian Russell’s Salt Fork girls’ basketball squad is afraid to grind out a low-scoring victory.
When the Warriors knocked off Okaw Valley 32-31 on Dec. 19 and when they defeated St. Teresa 39-34 on Feb. 2, a win still was a win.
Likewise, the Storm proudly owns triumphs of 26-16 versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Jan. 18 and 37-29 against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Feb. 6.
Both coaches hope the mantra “defense wins championships” applies to Thursday’s Class 1A Salt Fork Regional championship game, in which the top-seeded Warriors (31-1) will meet the fourth-seeded host Storm (20-7) for a 7 p.m. opening tip-off.
And both coaches’ athletes are preparing to engage in a basketball slugfest to prove that mantra true.
“They’re not in the least bit complacent or spoiled by their success this year, because they’re such competitive-natured kids,” said Kohlbecker, in his 18th season leading Tuscola’s girls. “It’s next game up, we’re going to go get this one.”
“These girls understand. They’ve played some really good teams over the course of the year,” added Russell, in his eighth season overseeing Salt Fork’s girls. “It’s a process of making sure we’re ready and control things we can control.”
Tuscola enters Thursday’s showdown allowing an average of 30.3 points per game. Salt Fork’s defense is even more robust on a per-game basis, permitting an average of 27.6 points thus far.
But the two coaches had different responses to how their respective teams opened the postseason on Monday.
Russell’s Storm dispatched Vermilion Valley Conference rival Armstrong-Potomac 47-19 during one semifinal, in the foes’ fourth meeting this season.
Sophomore Alexa Jamison continued her frequent basketball dominance by dropping 30 points on the Trojans, while senior Brylie Smith deposited six first-quarter points to set the tone.
“We want to be patient, and we want to take the best shot we can get running our offense,” Russell said. “The entire team was really patient on the offensive end, and we did a really good job of helping get (Jamison) open and getting her to spots where she could have some good shots.”
Kohlbecker’s Warriors also prevailed by a comfortable final margin in semifinal action, besting Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-41.
But Kohlbecker acknowledged his athletes weren’t especially thrilled with how they arrived at that point, adding “we just didn’t play real sharp.”
The Buffaloes became only the sixth team to hang 40 points on Tuscola this season.
“We had a pretty solid practice (Tuesday) night, working on some things we need to get better at or sharpen back up,” Kohlbecker said. “They were focused, and they know that we have to play better if we’re going to beat a really, really good Salt Fork team.”
There’s sufficient respect for the opponent among both the Storm and Warriors.
Tuscola customarily deploys an eight-player rotation, and all eight are accustomed to providing steady offense and defense.
Leaders in the former department on Monday were junior Sydney Moss (17 points), senior Ella Boyer (14 points) and senior Harley Woodard (13 points). Seniors Izzy Wilcox and Molly Macaulay, junior Zoey Thomason and sophomores Ava Boyer and Lia Patterson also need to be on Salt Fork’s scouting report.
“They’re really well-rounded,” Russell said. “They do a good job of finding the open person, and they really have a good inside-out (approach). They pound the ball in, and if it’s not open, they’re going to kick it out. They’re very disciplined.”
The Storm’s Jamison is a bona fide basketball stud less than halfway through her high school career. The 5-foot-6 guard surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season and is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team choice.
But Kohlbecker is quick to point out that Salt Fork is far from a one-woman show.
Junior Macie Russell is another offensive threat who typically guards the enemy’s best player on defense. Seniors Smith, Karlie Cain, Kendall Cooley, Shelby McGee, Kendyl Hurt and Rozlynn Maring also find ways to chip in, as do younger athletes like freshman Brycie Hird.
“They have improved their game from last year (when the Storm won 23 games),” Kohlbecker said. “(Jamison) is one of the best point guards in the area, and she’s one of the best shooters in the area. ... We have to be aware of where she is at all times, even if the ball’s not in her hands.”
Tuscola seeks to repeat as a regional champion, while Salt Fork is eyeing its first regional plaque since 2020.
“Every team dreams of winning regionals. Of course, you want to dream beyond that, but (Thursday) it’s regionals,” Kohlbecker said. “They have their hearts and minds set on getting this regional.”
These two programs nearly met in a regional final last season, but the Storm was upset by Central A&M in the semifinal round.
Brian Russell said that fact was placed firmly in the past with Monday’s victory over Armstrong-Potomac.
“It’d be an understatement to say it’d be big for them (to win a regional), but I think more so just because of the four years this senior group has put in,” Russell said. “It’s a task that’s going to be a big task, but I think we can also be successful with it.”