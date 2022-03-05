EFFINGHAM — All Tuscola — its boys’ basketball players, its coaches, its fans and practically its entire community — could do was watch once Meridian’s Graham Meisenhelter launched a three-pointer from nearly 60 feet on Friday night when the clock hit all zeros at the Enlow Center.
The Warriors couldn’t foul. Not in a tie game with just 2.6 seconds on the clock. Letting Meisenhelter take the shot from the opposite volleyball line was the only play.
So Tuscola watched. And then agonized after Meisenhelter’s desperation shot swished cleanly through the net.
Another overtime win for Meridian against Tuscola.
This one an 82-79 victory in double overtime that gave the Hawks the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional championship and ended the Warriors’ dream season in a matter of seconds.
A hope and a prayer from Meisenhelter was all Meridian could, well, hope for in that situation. The Hawks’ senior came through, capping his team-high 26-point performance with the shot of his life. Now and in the future.
“We had it in our best player’s hands,” Meridian coach Shannon Houser said. “That’s what happens when you do that.”
It wasn’t the first big shot Meridian made late in Friday’s game. Riley Day knocked down a fadeaway three-pointer from well behind the line to beat the buzzer at the end of the first overtime to extend the game four more minutes. Another three-pointer from Meisenhelter tied the game at 79 with 53 seconds left in the second overtime before a Tuscola turnover set up his game winner.
“They had three crazy shots at the end of the game,” Tuscola senior guard Jalen Quinn said. “I know Graham Meisenhelter is a great player and so is Riley Day, but seeing those go in on such tough occasions was tough seeing. They were once-in-a-lifetime shots.”
The abrupt nature of Meisenhelter’s game-winner generated some immediate “What ifs?” for Tuscola.
The Warriors (28-7) had two chances in the final nine seconds of regulation to win the game, but Meridian (28-7) forced Quinn into two off-balance shots.
Another lead in the first overtime was erased by a couple uncontested layups by the Hawks’ Mekhi Phillips and then Day’s fadeaway three-pointer from roughly 23 feet.
“There was obviously some plays down the stretch where we had a couple different opportunities with five-point leads,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said, adding some missed free throws and an inability to get a crucial stop hurt. “Credit to Meridian. Every time we got a lead, they came back and made a play of some kind.
“You go on a postseason run like that, and in the blink of an eye, it’s over. As you can imagine, we’ve got some emotional guys in there. They played their guts out. They played hard for however many minutes we played in that game. It took some heroic shots to send it to overtime and, of course, the last shot here at the end. Down the stretch, the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Quinn led Tuscola with 35 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes. That’s where the Loyola Chicago-bound guard got some help, though. Younger brother Jordan Quinn was just as instrumental down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the final 16 minutes to go with four rebounds and two blocked shots. Easton Cunningham knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter and then spent the fourth quarter hauling in rebounds and handing out a pair of crucial assists. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and those two assists.
“I’m really proud of Easton because he went through some struggles,” Bozarth said. “He just stayed the course and kept coming to practice every day and working hard. Jordan, for a sophomore, he is a really good basketball player. His future is so bright from what he can do on the court.”
The expectation for Friday night’s sectional championship game probably should have been something like Tuscola and Meridian delivered. They split their regular-season series — both winning on each other’s home court. The Hawks won 81-73 in double overtime in Tuscola on Feb. 11, with the Warriors returning the favor in a 49-47 win in Macon in the Central Illinois Conference tournament title game on Feb. 16.
Jalen Quinn said Tuscola expected a “dogfight” — the same phrase Houser used — but that did little to soften the blow of seeing the Warriors’ season end on a hail mary.
“The ball didn’t bounce our way at the end of the game,” Quinn said. “It’s something you never want to go through. I’m just super proud of all these guys for putting all the work in for so long and being such a great team. I had so much fun. The locker room was really tough — everyone was crying — because it meant something to everyone. I’ll remember this for a long time.”