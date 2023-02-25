TUSCOLA — Tuscola starts every boys’ basketball practice with a live segment focused solely on defense.
It’s intense. A mirror of what the Warriors want in the first eight minutes of every game they play.
Those efforts paid off Friday night in a “Cola Wars” Class 1A regional championship showdown with Arcola. The Purple Riders were pressed into six first-quarter turnovers, with Tuscola sophomore guard Kam Sweetnam simply taking their ball on multiple occasions.
And those turnovers became points at the other end for the Warriors, who have been at their best this season operating in transition.
Arcola didn’t bend as much to that defensive pressure the rest of Friday’s game, but a commanding 15-point first-quarter advantage and a defense that still forced tough shot after tough shot was more than enough for the top-seeded Warriors in a 63-46 regional title victory against the sixth-seeded Purple Riders.
“The first quarter, the goal is to create eight turnovers in that first eight-minute segment,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “Any time we can put pressure on the opposing team and kind of fluster them and make them uncomfortable, that allows us to do what we do pretty well, and that’s use our speed and get up and down the court a little bit.”
That’s exactly what Arcola coach Greg Gisinger was worried about heading into Friday night’s game. The Purple Riders (17-14) knew what they were getting into, having already played and lost to Tuscola (27-6) this season. The first few minutes of the game were going to be crucial. Gisinger was right.
“My biggest fear coming in was the first three minutes,” Gisinger said. “The moment was maybe a little big for our younger guys. I think our kids were a little nerve-y. Some older habits came back at the beginning of the game, playing on our heels and playing a little passive. Their pressure was a big part of that. … That let them kind of get going.”
Tuscola bounced back and forth between a 3-2 zone defense and man-to-man defense throughout Friday’s game. Arcola’s passive approach against the zone early in the game saw the Purple Riders run mostly ineffective offense from well behind the three-point line.
They were able to get the ball in the paint more as the game progressed, but 18 points and six rebounds from sophomore Braden Phillips wasn’t enough.
Bozarth said the combination of man and zone defense was situational against Arcola. Switching between the two was an attempt to inject as much uncomfortableness as possible.
Working on both in practice, Tuscola junior forward Jordan Quinn said, had the Warriors ready to do both successfully in a regional championship game.
“Defense is our number one priority,” Quinn said. “To (Bozarth), it means everything. If you can’t play defense, you’re not going to play. ... We knew we want to come out with energy — as much as we could from the get — and we wanted to ramp it up defensively. That leads to good shots offensively. That really helps us.”
Tuscola’s shot-making was just as on point as its defense Friday night. Sweetnam knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, and junior Josiah Hortin added another as the Warriors built their early lead.
Tuscola finished 10 of 20 from three-point range for the game. Sweetnam was 4 of 8 from deep and put up a game-high 22 points to go with three assists and three steals. Quinn knocked down 3 of 5 three-pointers, with all of his makes coming in the third quarter, and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Hortin made 2 of 4 three-pointers and added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. The last make from deep belonged to sophomore Parker James, who finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
“When they make threes, I don’t know how you really guard them — for us, personally,” Gisinger said. “Other teams might be able to, but for our younger, smaller guys, I don’t know if we can. ... The first half, the threes were wide open. The second half, I thought we contested most of them, and they still made them. They played really well.”
Tuscola’s balanced offensive approach, with four players in double figures, has been a constant throughout the season. Bozarth isn’t unaccustomed to checking the scorebook at the end of a game and seeing a different name as the leading scorer each time.
“We were hitting,” Sweetnam said. “Coach said at the start of the season we don’t know who’s going to have a good game each game. Whoever is catching fire, get them the ball.”
Friday’s win was a third straight by double figures for Tuscola in postseason play heading into next week’s sectional round in Altamont.
The Warriors will play third-seeded Effingham St. Anthony (21-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game after the Bulldogs grinded out a 40-34 win against second-seeded Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Friday night in Farina.
“That’s something that we talk about,” Bozarth said of his team’s postseason run that has featured wins of 65, 66 and 17 points. “The further along you go, of course, the level of difficulty continues to rise. If we continue to guard at a high level — we kind of felt like we had some lapses there (Friday) — this team can do some special things if we guard hard for 32 minutes.”