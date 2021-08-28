ARCOLA — The typical sights and sounds of Cola Wars football enveloped Thomas-Bradford Field on Friday night.
Warm, late-summer air. Sufficient cheering, with perhaps a bit more aggression than usual. The cracking of helmets and shoulder pads as Tuscola and Arcola athletes refused to give an inch along the line of scrimmage.
A recent and regular development in the historic rivalry also remained in place.
Tuscola winning.
Senior quarterback Peyton Armstrong rushed for three touchdowns, senior linebacker Patrick Pierce paced a relentless defense and the Warriors outlasted the Purple Riders 20-7.
“Our kids played really, really hard,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said. “All the rest of the things we can get cleaned up, so (I’m) really proud of our kids.”
The Warriors (1-0) proved to be a bit more effective than the Purple Riders (0-1) on both sides of the ball en route to their 13th win in the series this century.
Armstrong and Pierce drained the clock by picking up yards on the ground, starting with a 17-play opening drive that concluded when Armstrong found the end zone from 4 yards out.
An Armstrong 80-yard touchdown dash less than three minutes later lifted Tuscola to a 13-0 advantage through one quarter. And Armstrong rounded out the Warriors’ scoring late in the third quarter with a 12-yard jaunt behind Pierce’s destructive lead block.
“Our game plan was to go out there fired up and let them know what’s up,” Pierce said. “As long as we get the points, I’ll block all day.”
Pierce added a defensive interception that set up Armstrong’s last touchdown. Pierce also recorded one of Tuscola’s three sacks — along with juniors Tyson Macaulay and Ben Hornaday — during Arcola’s last-ditch final drive.
The Purple Riders couldn’t get on the board until senior quarterback Beau Edwards connected with junior Grant Wilson — following a deflection from Warriors junior Hunter Branca — on a 95-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter.
Arcola wasn’t helped by three of its running backs suffering injuries, including senior and lead rusher Jed Jones. The Purple Riders’ defense did find some success, though, as Edwards intercepted two passes and senior Zach Butler added a third pick.
“We had to get creative with what we did,” Arcola coach Nick Lindsey said. “Give (Tuscola) a lot of credit: They’re really good up front … and they’re tough.”