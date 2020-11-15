CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu could leave for a professional basketball career after the 2020-21 season. Trent Frazier will graduate and could also leave even with every college basketball player getting an extra year of eligibility.
That’s why Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is targeting a lead guard in the Class of 2021 even after landing both Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller in 2020. That hunt continues, though, after AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) standout TyTy Washington, a four-star 2021 guard, committed to Creighton on Sunday.
Washington’s decision is the latest in a series of misses for Illinois in the last several months. The Illini have missed on a slew of four-star guards and wings, including Brandon Weston (Seton Hall), David Jones (DePaul), Jordan Nesbitt (Memphis) and Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky).
Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class still includes just four-star guard Luke Goode, who signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The Illini’s class ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 74th nationally with just Goode.
The early signing period ends Wednesday. Illinois is unlikely to officially add to its class by then. That leaves the regular signing period that starts April 14 of next year. The Illini are still recruiting the likes of four-star center Mac Etienne and three-star wings RJ Melendez and Mustapha Amzil.