CHAMPAIGN — A new artifact is on display at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
And it’s got an Illinois connection.
After Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington made the decisive catch on a two-point conversion in a 20-18 upset of then-No. 7 Penn State in the ninth overtime — the longest-ever game in college football history — the Illini shipped his white, Block “I”-imprinted gloves south to be immortalized for posterity.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema shared after the historic win how Washington wanted to wear those gloves instead of the team’s standard-issue blue gloves. After a back-and-forth with receivers coach George McDonald, Bielema allowed Washington to wear his favored gloves for the game.
“I looked at Casey and said, ‘You need the white gloves?’” Bielema recalled afterward. “He said, ‘Coach, I need the white gloves.’ Obviously, 60 minutes later, nine overtimes, I’m glad I (let) him (wear) the white gloves.”
The catch was Washington’s only reception in the game, but his contribution will live on in Illini lore as the team earned its first road win against a top-10 team since 2007 when Illinois knocked off No. 1 Ohio State on the way to the Rose Bowl.
Quarterback Art Sitkowski only completed 8 of 19 throws for 38 yards before suffering a broken arm in the overtime periods. Brandon Peters made his return from an undisclosed injury he sustained in the Wisconsin loss, and after a pair of errant throws, connected with Isaiah Williams and then Washington in the end zone to break the deadlock.
The Illini are hoping those breakthroughs can inspire some confidence for their passing game, which ranks 124th of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 139.2 passing yards per game.
So far, the best bet to move the ball has been handing it off to the dynamic running back duo of Chase Brown and Josh McCray, both of whom combined for 365 rushing yards in the win versus the Nittany Lions.
Behind a veteran offensive line, Brown and McCray are showing they are among the Big Ten’s upper echelon of running backs.
But Bielema doesn’t describe his team’s offensive mindset as run-first.
“I think it’s a work in progress,” he said on Thursday. “I think for us to win games, we’ve got to do what we do best in that game, right? And it’s not a run-first mentality. It’s a win-first mentality. Whatever gives us the best chance to win is what we’ll do.”
Against the Nittany Lions, it was the ground game, without a doubt. The Illini deployed what they’re calling a “barge” formation, lining up seven offensive linemen, two tight ends and letting Brown and McCray go to work.
Penn State never had an answer.
Even if Bielema dials up the “barge” once again on Saturday against Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), he wants his team to be multifaceted. Illinois (3-5, 2-3) has consistently tried to get the ball moving through the air, and still tried to do so at Penn State.
“We obviously, statistically, haven’t been great at throwing the football, so we’ve got to continue to work and improve,” Bielema said. “But I think you should probably look, the first play of the game was a barge formation to our left that was a big hit and that next play was a downtown shot to Casey. You can take the narrative and spin it, but we really want to be a balanced football team.”
If the passing game doesn’t get going with Peters against the Scarlet Knights, could Northern Michigan transfer Ryan Johnson or third-year reserve Matt Robinson take over for Peters? Good question.
But there are signs Illinois can do enough through the air to play the complementary football Bielema has preached all season long.
“I really liked the demeanor, even (Thursday) in our practice,” Bielema said. “I thought the wide receivers, in general, really competed and did some good things working with BP and RJ, trying to get the passing game going so that we can feel good about it leaving the field on Thursday, so we can feel good about those calls on Saturday.”
Reflecting on Washington’s catch, the first-year Illinois coach hopes the play can be a foundation moving forward. It was also a special moment for Washington, who transferred to Wake Forest in the offseason and then returned to Illinois, winning an appeal with the NCAA to retain his eligibility.
“I think it means a lot,” Bielema said. “Away from the game itself, the whole transfer to Wake, coming back, getting eligible, all the perseverance that he had not really knowing me and taking a chance to come and be a part of what we’re doing, I think that speaks volumes to the faith and the trust. He was relying heavily on a lot of the guys in the building here about what we were made up as coaches.”
Washington hasn’t lit up opposing defenses, but has been an option, totaling 13 catches for 108 yards so far. He has also seen his number called on a few trick passing plays, although he didn’t complete his two throws at Penn State.
In the meantime, Washington’s impact has demonstrated how a receiver can make a difference even if it doesn’t show in the stat line.
“It also sells the point of, ‘Hey, if you show us what you can do,’” Bielema said. “‘this is the opportunity that exists because we’re looking for it.’”